Dezenzo's Four RBI Day Keys Space Cowboys Comeback Win in Season Finale

Published on September 21, 2025 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







SUGAR LAND, TX - On the final day of the 2025 season, the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (34-40, 73-76) overcame two different multi-run deficits to collect a 12-6 win over the El Paso Chihuahuas (43-31, 81-68) in an eight-inning contest on Sunday afternoon at Constellation Field.

RHP Jose Fleury worked around a pair of baserunners in the first, but El Paso strung together four-straight two-out hits in the second to open up a 3-0 lead.

Sugar Land was able to crack the scoreboard in the fourth when Jacob Melton singled, stole second and scored on a single to right by Brice Matthews. Matthews then stole second and advanced to third on a throwing error before scoring on an RBI single from Edwin Díaz, bringing the Space Cowboys within a run at 3-2.

El Paso pushed back to a two-run lead in the top of the fifth thanks to an RBI double by Trenton Brooks. However, Fleury struck out the final two hitters of the frame to complete five innings in his last start of the year.

Zack Short started a rally for Sugar Land in the bottom of the fifth with a lead-off single and César Salazar was hit by a pitch to put the tying run on base. A double play advanced Short to third, and Zach Dezenzo lofted an opposite-field two-run homer to right, his second in as many starts, to tie the game up at 4-4.

Three singles loaded the bases for El Paso with two-outs in the sixth and back-to-back walks forced in two runs to move the Chihuahuas back in front, 6-4. RHP Matt Bowman (W, 2-2) inherited the bases loaded for a second consecutive outing and stranded them with a soft lineout to short.

Aggressive baserunning helped the Space Cowboys reclaim the lead for good in the home half of the sixth. Shay Whitcomb started the inning with a walk against RHP Andrew Moore (L, 0-1), and Matthews singled up the middle, allowing Whitcomb to move first to third while Matthews took second on a fielding error. A passed ball allowed Whitcomb to come home, and a double by Díaz plated Matthews to tie the game again. Díaz moved to third on a groundout and raced in to score on a wild pitch that bounced in front of the plate, giving Sugar Land their first lead at 7-6.

Bowman struck out three in the top of the seventh, and Pedro León and Dezenzo tagged back-to-back doubles to drive in another run in the seventh. RHP Miguel Ullola (S, 1) turned in a 1-2-3 top of the eighth, and the Space Cowboys salted the game away in the eighth with four more runs. Jon Singleton doubled to start the inning, Short singled and Salazar knocked a single to load the bases before León and Dezenzo added two sacrifice flies. At that point, it began raining, and LHP Jake Higgenbotham walked four straight and uncorked a wild pitch before inducing a groundout to end the frame. The game was then delayed due to rain and ultimately made official after eight innings.

NOTABLE:

- Zach Dezenzo went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run, four RBI and a run scored on Sunday. That gave Dezenzo home runs in back-to-back games played after he homered in the sixth inning on Friday night. In his two games with Sugar Land on Major League rehab, Dezenzo went 3-for-8 with a double, two home runs, five RBI and two runs scored.

- Brice Matthews finished his day going 2-for-4 with two RBI, two runs scored, a walk and a stolen base. Matthew completes the year with 41 stolen bases, a new Space Cowboys' single-season record and good for third in the Pacific Coast League.

- With 13 hits on Sunday, every hitter in Sugar Land's lineup collected at least one hit.

- Sunday was Sugar Land's 80th error free game of 2025. The Space Cowboys finish 2025 with the best fielding percentage (.982) in the Pacific Coast League. They committed just 91 errors, the fewest in the Pacific Coast League.

- Zack Short collected his 78th walk on Sunday as he finished fifth in the PCL in free passes in 2025.

- Despite not striking out a batter out on Sunday in 1.0 inning of relief, Miguel Ullola finished 2025 second in the Pacific Coast League in strikeouts with 131. Ullola pitched 2.0 scoreless innings of relief during the Space Cowboys series against El Paso, pitching on Thursday and Sunday.

With the conclusion of the 2025 season, the Space Cowboys return to Constellation Field to start the 2026 season on March 27, 2026 when they host the Round Rock Express for Opening Day. 2026 season tickets are available for purchase online at SLSpaceCowboys.com/Tickets.







Pacific Coast League Stories from September 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.