Ruiz Homer Only Highlight in Season Finale Loss

Published on September 21, 2025 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Esteury Ruiz led off the game with a home run for the Oklahoma City Comets who were then held scoreless the rest of the way in a 3-1 loss to the Tacoma Rainiers Sunday afternoon at Cheney Stadium. Ruiz hit the second pitch of the game out to left-center field for his 16th home run of the season and a quick 1-0 lead for the Comets (38-37/84-66) in the season finale. The Rainiers (48-27/86-64) evened the score, 1-1, in the bottom of the first inning on a sacrifice fly by Colt Emerson. The Rainiers took the lead in the fourth inning, scoring a run on a sacrifice fly before bringing in another run on a wild pitch for a 3-1 advantage. Comets pitchers held the Rainiers to just one hit over the final six innings, but issued five walks. Oklahoma City was held scoreless over the final eight innings and went 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position, leaving 10 runners on base despite all nine batters reaching base and eight different players collecting a hit. The Comets outhit the Rainiers, 10-3.

Of Note:

- The Comets closed out the 2025 season with back-to-back losses and finished the second half with a 38-37 record...Oklahoma City ended the season in second place in the overall PCL standings with an 84-66 record - two games behind Tacoma...OKC finished with at least 84 wins for the fourth time during the team's Bricktown era (since 1998) and third time in the last four seasons...OKC went a league-best 45-30 on the road this season, finishing with at least 40 wins in away games for the third straight year.

-Esteury Ruiz went 2-for-4 with a home run, walk and a stolen base. Ruiz finished the season leading the league with an OKC Bricktown-era record of 63 stolen bases - the most by a PCL player since 1983 when Tucson's Scott Loucks had 71 steals.

- The leadoff home run by Esteury Ruiz was the ninth leadoff homer of the season for the Comets and first since Aug. 22 at Tacoma, also by Ruiz. Ruiz hit four leadoff home runs for the Comets this season, including each of the final three of the season for OKC.

-Jose Ramos extended his hitting streak to a career-best 12 games, going 1-for-4 Sunday, tied for the second-longest hitting streak by a Comets player this season. During the streak, Ramos batted .396 (19x48) with eight extra-base hits and eight RBI.

-Ryan Ward went 2-for-5 to bring his season hit total to 164 - an OKC single-season record during the Bricktown era (since 1998)...Ward finished the season leading the Minors with 36 home runs, 122 RBI, 73 extra-base hits and 315 total bases...His 122 RBI are the most by a PCL player since Mark Trumbo also had 122 RBI for Salt Lake in 2010...His 36 home runs are the second-most in a single season during OKC's Bricktown era and one shy of Nelson Cruz's 2008 team record...Ward also set Bricktown-era records for career home runs (90) and RBI (318) this season.

-Kyle Hurt continued his Major League Rehab Assignment and made his seventh appearance of the month with the Comets. He retired all three batters he faced in the third inning. Hurt has posted a 1.93 ERA in seven rehab appearances across 9.1 innings pitched.

-Brock Stewart continued his Major League Rehab Assignment and retired three of the four batters he faced in the fifth inning. He allowed one hit with one strikeout over a scoreless inning in his third appearance with OKC, throwing 15 pitches (nine strikes). Stewart has posted a 0.00 ERA in 2.2 innings pitched with OKC.

-Roki Sasaki retired all three batters he faced in the sixth inning on eight pitches (five strikes), including one strikeout as he continued his Major League Rehab Assignment. The outing was his second relief appearance of the series and second of his professional career. It was the seventh overall appearance of his rehab assignment with the Comets as his first five outings with OKC were starts.

-Justin Dean went 1-for-4 and hit safely in eight of his last nine games with OKC, going 14-for-34 (.412) with five multi-hit games.

-Oklahoma City split its final series of the season with the Rainiers, 3-3, but won the season series against the Rainiers, 10-8, to win a second straight season series against Tacoma.

-Oklahoma City lost while holding an opponent to three hits or less for the first time this season and first time since a 3-1 loss in Sugar Land May 11, 2024.

-The game was played in 2 hours, 11 minutes for the team's quickest nine-inning game since a 3-2 loss to Salt Lake Aug. 2 in OKC (2:06) and the team's quickest nine-inning road game since a 5-0 loss in Round Rock May 14 (2:10).

Next Up: The OKC Comets open the 2026 season March 27 against the Albuquerque Isotopes at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.







