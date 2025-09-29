Isotopes Unveil 2026 Schedule

The Albuquerque Isotopes unveiled their 2026 season schedule today, a docket that features 75 home games at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park.

The schedule features 23 day games at Isotopes Park, including every Thursday with first pitch scheduled for either 11:05 am or 12:05 pm. Every home Sunday will also be a day game with the exception of June 21 and July 19 (both 6:05 pm). Game times are subject to change.

"We are thrilled with our 2026 schedule and we've already started planning all the exciting events taking place throughout next season," Isotopes General Manager John Traub said. "Fans have been asking for more afternoon games and we're happy to be able to accommodate their request. This will be an exciting opportunity for groups who prefer day games and for us to really develop a special 'businessperson's special.' Fans who work at night will also have several more chances to enjoy daytime baseball. We're excited to develop promotions for an expanded demographic of fans."

The 2026 season is slated to begin on the road in Oklahoma City on Friday, March 27 - the earliest regular season game in team history - against the Oklahoma City Comets while the Home Opener is set for Tuesday, March 31 vs. Reno.

Holiday highlights of the 2026 home schedule include Easter (April 5) and Father's Day (June 21).

The Isotopes have a two-week, 12-game homestand from June 16-28 versus Sugar Land and Salt Lake and a nine-game homestand from July 17-26 against Sacramento and Round Rock.

The club's season finale is set for Sunday, September 20 at RGCU Field against the Salt Lake Bees.

Promotions and other special events will be announced during the off-season. The universal off-day across all of Minor League Baseball will remain on Monday.

