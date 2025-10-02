2025 Nolan Ryan Foundation Dinner Announced

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Nolan Ryan Foundation announced that the 2025 Nolan Ryan Foundation Dinner will take place on Sunday, October 26 at Kalahari Resorts & Convention Center.

Austin native and Super Bowl XLIV Champion & MVP, Drew Brees, is set to attend this intimate, once-in-a-lifetime dinner. Brees is slated to sit down with Ryan Sanders Baseball Owner and CEO, Reid Ryan, for a fireside chat as he discusses his 20-year NFL career with the crowd. To register for a table, click here.

"We feel very honored to host Drew Brees and hear all about his Hall-of-Fame career and life," Mary Conley Thompson, Executive Director of the Nolan Ryan Foundation, said. "The Nolan Ryan Foundation Dinner is a driving force for the scholarships and grants issued by the Foundation every year. These life-changing awards help Central Texas students and nonprofits accomplish their goals and dreams, and we couldn't be more thrilled to have this event back at Kalahari for another year."

All proceeds from the event will directly benefit the Nolan Ryan Foundation scholarship and community grant programs. The Nolan Ryan Foundation's mission is to provide resources for youth, education, and community development in the Central Texas area. In the last year, the Nolan Ryan Foundation has given approximately $815,000 in scholarships and community grants.

The Nolan Ryan Foundation would like to thank the following businesses and individuals for their generous support:

Presenting Sponsor: Kalahari Resorts & Conventions

Auction Sponsor: United Heritage Credit Union

Dinner Sponsor: Dell Technologies

Golf Tournament Sponsor: Don Sanders

The Nolan Ryan Foundation began in 1990 in Alvin, Texas and relocated to Round Rock in 2016. The Foundation became the non-profit arm of the Round Rock Express.

