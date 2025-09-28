INF/OF Cody Freeman Named Pacific Coast League All-Star

ROUND ROCK, Texas - Minor League Baseball announced on Saturday night that INF/OF Cody Freeman was named a 2025 Pacific Coast League All-Star. Freeman led all of Minor League Baseball in batting average (.336). He adds the league honor to his mantle after also earning Texas Rangers Tom Grieve Player of the Year and 2025 Round Rock Express MVP.

Freeman is the first Express position player to earn the award since C Sam Huff in 2023 and the last infielder or outfielder since OF Kyle Tucker in 2019.

The 24-year-old slashed .336/.382/.549/.931 with 25 doubles, 19 home runs, 71 RBI, 75 runs scored, 32 walks and 37 strikeouts in his first season at Triple-A. Among Pacific Coast League leaders through August 15, he was first in batting average and second in slugging percentage (.549) and total bases (211). He was third in OPS (.931) and fourth in hits (129). Among players with at least 250 plate appearances in a season, his .087 strikeouts per plate appearance figure is 10th since 2015.

Among Express players with at least 300 at-bats in a single season, his .336 average is the second highest in club history behind C Yohel Pozo (2021, .337 AVG). His .931 OPS is fifth highest for a single season in club history.

From May 23 to August 15, Freeman slashed .379/.425/.643/1.068 in 57 games. He had a hit in 49 of the 57 games and multiple hits in 28 of the 57. On July 27 at Tacoma, Freeman became the 10th player in club history and first since August 6, 2019 (INF Jack Mayfield) to hit three home runs in a single game. He homered in each of his first three at-bats with two solo shots and a two-run homer. Only four PCL hitters achieved the feat this season. He finished 3-for-5 with four RBI and a strikeout.

The infielder had his contract selected by Texas on July 18 and made his Major League debut that night versus Detroit and recorded his first major league hit (double) on July 21 against the Athletics. Through September 27, Freeman has batted .225 (25-111) with four doubles, three home runs and 15 RBI in 35 games with the Rangers while making starts at second base (19), third base (4), left field (1), right field (3) and designated hitter (2). Freeman takes home the award after INF Blaine Crim was named the 2024 Round Rock Express MVP.

Freeman was a fourth-round selection by Texas in the 2018 MLB Draft out of Etiwanda High School in Rancho Cucamonga, California. He is currently listed as the No. 22 (Baseball America) and No. 24 (MLB Pipeline) prospect in the Rangers minor league system.

