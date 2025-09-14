Lin Spins A Gem, Robinson & Mervis Leave The Yard In 9-1 Win Over Aviators
Published on September 13, 2025 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)
Reno Aces News Release
RENO, Nev. - The Reno Aces (22-46, 59-84) put away the Las Vegas Aviators (31-37, 80-63), the Triple-A affiliate of the Athletics, in a dominant 9-1 victory on Saturday night at Greater Nevada Field.
Yu-Min Lin dazzled on the mound, holding Las Vegas to one run across six innings while walking five and striking out three. The southpaw has found a groove in September, collecting three wins and posting a 1.69 ERA with 10 strikeouts and nine walks over 16 innings in his last three starts.
Kristian Robinson set the tone early, blasting a leadoff home run to center field in the first inning for his sixth of the season. The 24-year-old outfielder has been red hot at the plate this month, going 13-for-38 (.342) with four doubles, three home runs, and six RBI in nine September games.
Reno broke the game open with a five-run fifth inning. Jesus Valdez got the rally started with a double that scored AJ Vukovich, and Sergio Alcantara followed with a two-run single up the middle. Tristin English then capped the outburst with an RBI double to right, scoring Tommy Troy. The Georgia Tech product has been a mainstay in the Aces' lineup this season, slashing .328/.372/.521 with 31 doubles, 13 homers, and 76 RBI in 88 games.
Matt Mervis put the finishing touches on the win in the eighth, launching his fifth home run of the year over the right-field fence.
The Aces will wrap up their home slate in Sunday's series finale against Las Vegas, with first pitch scheduled for 6:05 p.m. PST.
Notable Aces:
Yu-Min Lin: 6.0 IP, 1 ER, 5 BB, 3 K
Kristian Robinson: 1-for-3, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 2 BB
Tristin English: 1-for-4, 1 2B, 2 RBI
Sergio Alcantara: 2-for-4, 2 RBI
Matt Mervis: 1-for-5, 1 HR, 1 RBI
Las Vegas Aviators (31-37, 80-63) 1, Reno Aces (22-46, 59-84) 9
W: Y. Lin (5-6) L: B. Beers (0-2)
First pitch: 6:08 p.m. PST | Attendance: 6,591 | Time: 2:38
Reno, Nevada - Greater Nevada Field
