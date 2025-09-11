Giesting Spins Quality Start in Game 2 vs. Aviators
Published on September 11, 2025 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)
Reno Aces News Release
RENO, Nev. - The Reno Aces (20-45, 57-83) dropped a 3-0 decision to the Las Vegas Aviators (30-35, 79-61), the Triple-A affiliate of the Athletics, on Wednesday night at Greater Nevada Field.
Despite the loss, Spencer Giesting turned in a solid outing, working six innings and allowing two runs with one walk and five strikeouts. The left-hander has been in a groove recently, posting a 2.28 ERA with six walks and 24 strikeouts across 23 2/3 innings over his last four starts.
The Aces will look to bounce back in Thursday's matchup against the Aviators, with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m. PST.
Notable Aces:
Spencer Giesting: 6.0 IP, 2 ER, 1 BB, 5 K
