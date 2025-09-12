2025 Triple-A Championship Game Heading to Las Vegas on Saturday, September 27

Minor League Baseball™ (MiLB™) today announced the official start time for the 2025 Triple-A Championship Game, set for Saturday, Sept. 27 at 7:07 p.m. PT/10:07 ET, at Las Vegas Ballpark in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Triple-A Championship Game will see the winners of the International League and the Pacific Coast League square off to determine the 2025 Triple-A National Champion. Tickets for the game are now available HERE.

The game will be carried live to a nationwide audience on MLB Network with Tyler Maun, Jim Callis and Sande Charles handling the broadcast duties.

"We are excited to bring the best Triple-A clubs to town for this great showcase of Las Vegas and Las Vegas Ballpark, which remains one of the top ballparks in the Minor Leagues," said Morgan Sword, Major League Baseball's Executive Vice President, Baseball Operations. "We expect another great crowd as the support for this game continues to grow."

The show choir from Sig Rogich Middle School in Las Vegas will open the evening with their stirring rendition of the National Anthem.

Noted baseball influencers the Bat Boys (Eric Shellhouse and Liam Holland) and Kait Maniscalso will appear at Las Vegas Ballpark and will capture behind-the-scenes content, interview players and interact with fans during the game.

Following the game, a spectacular fireworks show will light up the skies above Las Vegas Ballpark during a special end of season show.

"This game has become a Las Vegas tradition, and we look forward to another great game and then providing fans with an incredible fireworks show after the game," said Aviators President & Chief Operations Officer Don Logan. "We're always proud to showcase one of the premier ballparks in all of Minor League Baseball to a national television audience and we expect a great night with a big crowd."

The Sugar Land Space Cowboys (Houston Astros affiliate) claimed the 2024 Triple-A National Championship with a 13-6 win over the Omaha Storm Chasers (Kansas City Royals affiliate). Since the Triple-A National Championship Game's inception in 2006, the Pacific Coast League has won 10 of the 18 winner-take-all games against the International League.

