Rainiers Drop Third-Straight with 8-4 Loss to Bees

Published on September 11, 2025 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

SOUTH JORDAN, UT - The Tacoma Rainiers (79/61-41/24) dropped their third-straight with an 8-4 loss to the Salt Lake Bees (62-77-/33-32) in game two of the series on Wednesday night at The Ballpark at America First Square. Despite the loss, Tacoma remains in first place in the second-half PCL standings, now 4.0 games ahead of Sacramento.

Tacoma struck first in game two of the series, taking a 1-0 lead in the third inning. Rhylan Thomas laced his second single of the night with one-out in the inning before swiping his 30th base of the season. Ben Williamson followed with a two-out single that drove in Thomas to put Tacoma on the board first, 1-0.

The Bees quickly countered in the home half of the inning, tying the game at one. Michael Mariot faced the minimum with the help of a pair of double plays in the first two frames. In the third, Cavan Biggio led off with a walk then came in to score on a single from Zach Humphreys. Tacoma promptly turned their third double play of the night to give them a double play in the first three innings.

The Rainiers regained the lead in the fourth inning. Miles Mastrobuoni led off the frame with a walk then advanced to second after Blake Hunt reached on a fielder's choice. Cade Marlowe delivered with his second hit of the night to bring in Mastrobuoni with a single to center and Tacoma took the 2-1 lead.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, Salt Lake tied the game then took their first lead of the game by scoring five runs on seven hits after sending 10 to the plate. Biggio led off the inning with a double then was brought in on a double from Tucker Flint to tie the game at two apiece. Nelson Rada followed with a double to drive in Flint and the Bees took their first lead of the night, 3-2. The scoring continued when Christian Moore chopped a single down the third base line to bring in Rada. Ben Gamel came to the plate and smoked a two-run homer to right field to give the Bees a 6-2 lead.

In the top of the sixth inning,Tacoma cut the deficit to 6-3. After a pair of flyouts, Marlowe came to the plate and blasted a solo homer. With this second homer with Tacoma, Marlowe was a triple shy of the cycle.

In the following inning, Tacoma continued to chip away. Back-to-back two-out singles from Williamson and Leody Taveras stationed two. Mastrobuoni cut the deficit to two with an RBI single to make it 6-4.

Salt Lake added two insurance runs in the bottom of the seventh inning. The Bees loaded the bases with a pair of walks from Christian Moore and Denzer Guzman along with a single from Carter Kieboom. Niko Kavadas drove in a run with a sacrifice fly to left. Biggio capped off the night's scoring with an RBI single to center and Tacoma fell 8-4 in game two of the set.

Dakota Hudson earned the winning decision with 6.2 innings to start allowing three earned runs on 10 hits while walking two and striking out four. The loss was saddled to Michael Mariot who tossed 4.1 innings to start allowing four runs on seven hits while walking one and striking out two.

POSTGAME NOTES:

Cade Marlowe reached base in all four plate appearances on Wednesday night, becoming the first Rainier to reach base in all four (or more) plate appearances this season...Marlowe is the first Rainier to achieve the feat since Seby Zavala did so with a hit and three walks on July 9, 2024...the Rainiers are 15-10 since 2005 when the nine batter reaches base in all four (or more) plate appearances

Rhylan Thomas tallied a pair of hits on Wednesday night, giving him a league-best 165 hits this season...the 165 hits are good for the eighth-most in a single season in franchise history...next up are Brock Davis and Kelvin Moore, who each tallied 166 hits 1970 and 1981, respectively

The Rainiers dropped their third consecutive game on Wednesday night, their first three-game skid since dropping four in a row from August 2-6...it's the Rainiers sixth three-game losing streak this season

Michael Mariot induced inning-ending double plays in each of the first three innings on Wednesday, bringing the total number of double plays induced by Tacoma pitchers to 122 on the season, tied for the most in Triple-A...the 122 double plays are the fourth-most for Tacoma in a single season since 2005, nine off the 131 turned in 2024, the most for the Rainiers since 2005.







