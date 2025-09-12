Lizarraga Wins in Triple-A Debut for El Paso Thursday
Published on September 11, 2025 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)
El Paso Chihuahuas News Release
The El Paso Chihuahuas beat the Albuquerque Isotopes 4-2 Thursday night Southwest University Park to win their third game in their past four tries.
El Paso designated hitter Luis Campusano went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an RBI double to extend his hitting streak to 25 games, four shy of tying the Chihuahuas' team record. It also advanced his on-base streak to 37 games, which is one game shy of the team record. Right fielder Yonathan Perlaza went 1-for-4 with an RBI double. It was Perlaza's 105th RBI, which ties Hunter Renfroe's single-season team record set in 2016. Shortstop Clay Dungan hit his eighth triple of the season in the third inning, which is tied for the second most in the Pacific Coast League.
Victor Lizarraga allowed only one run in five innings in his first career Triple-A start for El Paso. Bradgley Rodriguez and Sean Reynolds both pitched scoreless relief innings, with Reynolds picking up his fifth save in five Triple-A save opportunities.
Team Records: Albuquerque (58-82, 27-39), El Paso (75-65, 37-28)
Next Game: Friday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Albuquerque RHP Gabriel Hughes (3-2, 5.47) vs. El Paso RHP Logan Gillaspie (1-2, 6.39). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.
