Sacramento Bats Wake up to Batter Comets
Published on September 11, 2025 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)
Oklahoma City Comets News Release
The Oklahoma City Comets took the first lead of the game then were held scoreless over the final eight innings in an 8-1 loss to the Sacramento River Cats Thursday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Luken Baker connected on a RBI single in the first inning for a 1-0 lead for Oklahoma City (32-34/78-63). Sacramento knotted the score at 1-1 in the fifth inning on a solo home run by Drew Ellis. The River Cats (38-28/74-67) took the lead for good in the sixth inning on a RBI double by Osleivis Basabe. A two-run single by Jerar Encarnación in the seventh inning gave Sacramento a 4-1 advantage. The River Cats tacked on four more runs in the eighth inning on a solo home run by Basabe and a three-run double by Bryce Eldridge.
Of Note:
-The Comets lost for the second time in the series against the River Cats, falling to 1-2 in their final home series of the season...Oklahoma City fell to 8-17 over the last 25 home games at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.
-Jose Ramos finished with a multi-hit game, going 2-for-4 and has hit safely each of his last five games with a plate appearance, going 9-for-21 with four extra-base hits. Through three games against the River Cats this week, Ramos is 6-for-13.
-Dalton Rushing opened a Major League Rehab Assignment and connected on a double with two outs in the ninth inning to tally the Comets' lone extra-base hit of the night.
-In his first game back with the Comets after being optioned by the Los Angeles Dodgers, Justin Dean finished with a multi-hit game, going 2-for-3.
-Esteury Ruiz picked up a hit, scored a run and recorded his league-leading 59th stolen base of the season...Over the first three games of the Sacramento series, Ruiz is 7-for-12 with three triples and two RBI...A total of 58 of Ruiz's stolen bases have come with Oklahoma City this season for a new single-season OKC Bricktown-era record (since 1998).
-Oklahoma City pitchers recorded 11 more strikeouts Thursday and have a total of 46 strikeouts through the first three games of the current series against Sacramento...It was OKC's fourth straight game with 10 or more strikeouts and marked the seventh time in the last eight games Comets pitchers recorded double-digit K's.
- Oklahoma City is taking the field all week as Cielo Azul de Oklahoma City. Cielo Azul translates to "Blue Sky" and since 2018, Oklahoma City has participated in MiLB's Copa de la Diversión, or Fun Cup, which aims to celebrate each participating community's Hispanic and Latino fans, create a culturally relevant gameday experience and develop special alternative team identities.
Next Up: The Co mets continue their series against the River Cats at 7:05 p.m. Friday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark with postgame Friday Night Fireworks presented by Braum's. To purchase tickets, visit okccomets.com or call (405) 218-2182. Live radio coverage of each Comets game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame .com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.
