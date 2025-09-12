Express Rumble Past Space Cowboys, 10-2

Round Rock Wins Again, Stays in Playoff Race with Big Win Over Sugar Land

GAME 140 | HOME GAME 70 | THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 11, 2025

ROUND ROCK, Tex. - Dell Diamond R H E

SUGAR LAND SPACE COWBOYS (31-33 | 70-69) 2 4 1

ROUND ROCK EXPRESS (37-28 | 71-69) 10 11 1

WP: RHP Cal Quantrill (1-0, 0.00) FIRST PITCH: 7:06 p.m. CT ATTENDANCE: 3,835

LP: Matthew Bowman (0-2, 6.00) GAME TIME: 2:36

SV: -- TEMPERATURE: 88 degrees, Clear

HOME RUNS: NO. INN. ON OUT COUNT DISTANCE/EXIT VELO. LOCATION

Alex De Goti 3 3 0 0 3-2 360 feet/99.4 MPH Left Field Berm

Chas McCormick 2 6 1 2 0-0 405 feet/103.6 MPH Left Field Berm

HOW IT HAPPENED:

Round Rock 2B Alex De Goti opened the scoring with a solo homer in the top of the third. The Express then drew five walks in the inning, resulting in two more runs for a 3-0 advantage.

In the bottom of the fourth, RF Abimelec Ortiz recorded an RBI single before SS Richie Martin and LF Aaron Zavala tallied back-to-back two-run singles and Round Rock led 8-0 after four complete.

Sugar Land got on the board in the top of the fifth as RF Kenedy Corona reached on a fielding error and LF Chas McCormick belted a two-run home run. The Space Cowboys trailed 8-2.

The Express added two more runs in the seventh with back-to-back RBI singles from CF Billy McKinney and 1B Justin Foscue.

Round Rock held Sugar Land scoreless in the final three frames, cruising to a 10-2 victory on Thursday night.

E-TRAIN EXCERPTS:

HIT THE QUAN: RHP Cal Quantrill earned the win in his first start with the Express on Thursday night. The right-hander tossed 6.0 innings, allowing just two hits and two unearned runs without walking a batter. Quantrill threw first-pitch strikes to 15 out of the 20 batters he faced.

POUNDING THE ZONE: Round Rock issued just one walk in their 10-2 win. It is their 18th game allowing one walk or less. They are 13-5 in those games.

DE GOTI: Round Rock 2B Alex De Goti went 2-for-4 with a home run, one RBI, three runs scored and a walk in Thursday's win. De Goti is slashing .313/.405/.469/.874 with two doubles, a home run, three RBI, six runs scored, four walks, five strikeouts and a stolen base in 10 games this month.

NEXT GAME: Friday, September 12 vs. Sugar Land FIRST PITCH: 7:15 p.m. CT BALLPARK: Dell Diamond

