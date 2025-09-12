McCormick Homers as Part of Multi-Hit Night in Space Cowboys Loss

ROUND ROCK, TX - Three multi-run innings from the Round Rock Express (37-28, 71-69) were too much to overcome for the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (31-33, 70-69) in a 10-2 defeat on Thursday night at Dell Diamond.

RHP Matt Bowman (L, 0-2) drew the start for Sugar Land and turned in a scoreless first and second, leaving a runner on in the second thanks to a double play. Alex De Goti broke the scoreless tie in the bottom of the third with a solo homer, and Round Rock secured two more runs on five combined walks to open a 3-0 lead over Sugar Land.

For Round Rock, RHP Cal Quantrill (W, 1-0) retired the first nine batters he faced before Chas McCormick roped a single to right for the first Sugar Land hit of the game. A caught stealing paired with a strikeout and a groundout still saw Sugar Land send the minimum to the plate in a scoreless fourth. The Express then added on five runs in the bottom of the fourth as they batted around, pushing their lead to 8-0.

Sugar Land was able to get to Quantrill in the sixth. After Kenedy Corona reached on a throwing error, McCormick blasted a 405-foot homer to left, his second of the year with Sugar Land. However, the Express replied with two more runs in the bottom of the seventh to push back to a 10-2 lead, and the Space Cowboys were turned away in the eighth and ninth to seal to defat.

NOTABLE:

Jacob Melton extended his hitting streak with Sugar Land to six games and his on-base streak to 11 games by going 1-for-4 on Thursday night. Melton has hit safely in all three games with the Space Cowboys since being optioned from Houston on Saturday.

Chas McCormick put together a multi-hit night on Thursday, his first multi-hit night with the Space Cowboys in 2025, going 2-for-4 with a home run, two RBI and a run scored.

With McCormick's home run, the Space Cowboys have homered in 14 of their last 15 games, cracking 23 total homers in that span.

Colin Barber made his first professional pitching appearance in the eighth, allowing a lead-off double before inducing three flyouts to throw a scoreless inning. Barber was the third position player to throw in a game for Sugar Land this season, joining Zack Short and Luis Guillorme.

Sugar Land continues their eight-game series with the Express on Friday night. RHP Ethan Pecko is set to take the mound for the Space Cowboys opposite Round Rock LHP Michael Plassmeyer for a 7:15 pm first pitch. The game can be seen live on the Bally Sports Live App or MLB.TV and can be heard anywhere at SLSpaceCowboys.com.







