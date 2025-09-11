Gamel's Two-Run Blast Powers Bees Past Rainiers

Published on September 11, 2025 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Salt Lake Bees News Release







SOUTH JORDAN, UT. - The Salt Lake Bees used a five-run fifth inning to propel their way on to an 8-4 victory on Wednesday night over the Tacoma Rainiers to take a 2-0 lead in the series.

Salt Lake Bees 8, Tacoma Rainiers 4

WP: Dakota Hudson (7 - 7)

LP: Michael Mariot (3 - 3)

Game Summary

Tacoma was held scoreless through the first two innings, stranding two runners in the first and cut down at the plate in the second as Spencer Packard was thrown out on a relay home. The Rainiers broke through in the third when Rhylan Thomas singled, stole second, and scored on a Ben Williamson RBI single.

Salt Lake tied the game in the home half of third on a Zach Humphreys RBI knock but were held to one run through three after three double plays made by Tacoma in each of the first three frames. Tacoma pushed back ahead in the fourth with the help of a Cade Marlowe single for his second hit of the night that made it 2-1.

Salt Lake flipped the script in the fifth inning, stringing together seven hits and bringing 10 batters to the plate. Cavan Biggio doubled to start the rally, and Tucker Flint and Nelson Rada followed with back-to-back RBI doubles. Christian Moore added an RBI single before Ben Gamel capped the five-run frame with a two-run homer to right, his fifth of the year, giving the Bees a 6-2 lead.

Tacoma answered with a run in each of the sixth and seventh innings with Marlowe's third hit of the evening on a solo homer to right before an RBI single in the seventh by Miles Mastrobuoni that cut the Rainiers deficit to two.

Salt Lake responded with two of its own to stretch the lead back out to four. Christian Moore led off the inning with a walk and came around on a Niko Kavadas sacrifice fly, while Cavan Biggio added a two-out two-strike RBI single to push the margin to 8-4.

Once again the Salt Lake bullpen shut down the final 2.1 innings with Connor Brogdon getting out of a seventh inning jam while Victor Gonzalez and Sam Bachman finished off the final two for the 8-4 win.

Game Notes

Salt Lake clinched its second straight victory to take a 2-0 lead in the series moving the season-series to 11-3 in favor of Tacoma.

Each hitter in the Salt Lake lineup collected a hit as the Bees tallied 14 hits on Wednesday night, the highest hit total since August 26 against Round Rock. Salt Lake moved to 35-16 when outhitting the opponent and 31-23 having double-digit totals.

Dakota Hudson delivered Salt Lake's league-leading 33rd quality start of the season, with Sacramento next closest at 30. The Bees improved to 26-7 in those games. Hudson tied Victor Mederos for the team lead in quality starts with his seventh of the season after pitching 6.2 innings allowing three earned runs, 10 hits and collecting four strikeouts.

Carter Kieboom shined at the plate, going 3-for-5 with a run scored. It marked his team-leading 10th three-hit game of the season and 33rd multi-hit effort, just one shy of Chad Stevens for the club lead. Since August 13, Kieboom has hit safely in 21 of his last 22 games, batting .419 with 17 RBI, 15 runs, eight extra-base hits, and a 1.021 OPS.

Ben Gamel recorded his third multi-hit game of the month, going 2-for-4 with his fifth home run of the season--and his first since June 20 at Sacramento. It also marked his third multi-RBI effort of the year, with the others coming June 15 at Las Vegas and September 2 against El Paso.

Tucker Flint set a Triple-A career-high hitting streak to eight games with a 2-for-4 night, scoring a run for the fifth time in his last six contests and driving in a run for the fourth straight game. Since the streak began on August 30, Flint is batting .429 with a home run, a triple, two doubles, eight RBI, six runs scored, and a 1.262 OPS.

Cavan Biggio went 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI, and two runs scored. He is batting .316 through six games in September with two doubles, two RBI, and seven runs scored--tied for eighth-most in the league this month--while posting an .856 OPS.

Nelson Rada went 1-for-4 with a double and a run scored for the second straight game. He has now hit safely in five consecutive contests, and his 39 total hits since making his Triple-A debut on August 3 rank seventh-most in the league over that span.

The Salt Lake bullpen tossed its 35th scoreless appearance in last night's game trailing Sacramento (36) and Tacoma (36) for the most in the league. Since August 1, Salt Lake has posted the league's best bullpen ERA at 4.29 and tied with Sugar Land for the most saves during that span with 12.

Sam Bachman tossed his 14th straight without a run and 15th in a row without surrendering an earned run posting a 0.00 ERA since June 1. Bachman is one of only two Triple-A pitchers with at least 10 appearances since July 27 to maintain a 0.00 ERA, joining teammate Chase Silseth.

Up Next

Salt Lake and Tacoma face off for game three of the series on Thursday night with first pitch slated for 7:05 p.m. MST at The Ballpark at America First Square.







