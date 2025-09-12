Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - at Salt Lake

Published on September 11, 2025 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

TODAY'S GAME - 9/11 at Salt Lake

FIRST PITCH - 6:05 PM (PT) at The Ballpark at America First Square - South Jordan, UT

PITCHING MATCHUP - Tacoma RHP Casey Lawrence (9-3, 5.05) vs. Salt Lake LHP Sam Aldegheri (AAA Debut)

ROSTER MOVES: The Tacoma Rainiers, in conjunction with the Seattle Mariners, have made the following roster moves:

ADD RHP Casey Lawrence (#45) - activated from the Temporary Inactive List

DEL LHP Tayler Saucedo - placed on the Temporary Inactive List

BROADCAST - TV: Bally Live App/MiLB.TV RADIO - KIXI 880

THE RAINIERS: Fell 8-4 in the second game of their series at Salt Lake...Michael Mariot induced inning-ending double plays in each of the first three innings to work around traffic...the Rainiers took a 2-1 lead after four innings thanks an RBI single in the third inning from Ben Williamson and another in the fourth inning from Cade Marlowe...the Bees plated five runs in the fifth inning to take a 6-2 lead...Tacoma chipped away with a solo home run from Marlowe in the sixth inning and a Miles Mastrobuoni RBI single in the seventh inning to get within 6-4, but the Bees plated two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to pad their lead at 8-4...Marlowe and Williamson each tallied three-hit games in the loss.

THE MONTH OF MARLOWE: OF Cade Marlowe has been dialed in since the start of September, hitting for a league-best .545 (12x22) batting average (12 hits also a league-high) and leading the league with a .600 on-base percentage...his .773 slugging percentage and 1.373 OPS are both good for third in the PCL in September...Marlowe has tallied hits in six of his eight September games, logging five multi-hit efforts, including in each of his last three games...dating back to July 29, following a 3-for-17 start off the Injured List, Marlowe is hitting .353, the eighth-best average in the league, tied for sixth with 10 doubles, and eighth with a .435 on-base percentage.

CASEY TURNS BACK THE CLOCK: RHP Casey Lawrence will make his 18th start with Tacoma tonight at Salt Lake... in his last start on September 3, Lawrence earned his ninth victory of the season with 6.0 innings of two-run baseball, pitching his fifth quality start of the year...Lawrence's nine wins are the most for a Rainier and tied for the fourth-most by a Triple-A pitcher at 37 years or older since 2005...Lawrence's five quality starts are the most for a Rainier at least 37 years old since 2005 and tied for the eighth-most by a PCL pitcher at 37 years old since 2005...only three Triple-A pitchers since 2005 have logged 10 victories in a season at 37 years or older: Ramon Ortiz - 13 in 2012 with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Jason Lane - 10 in 2015 with El Paso and César Valdez - 10 in 2022 with Salt Lake.

TURNING TWO: The Rainiers turned three double plays in their loss on Wednesday night, bringing the total number of double plays induced by Tacoma pitchers to 122 on the season, tied for the most in Triple-A...the 122 double plays are the fourth-most for Tacoma in a single season since 2005, nine off the 131 turned in 2024, the most for the Rainiers since 2005...Wednesday's game was the seventh time this season they have been the beneficiary of three groundout double plays, the second-most games in the PCL, trailing Sacramento's nine...the Rainiers fell to 4-3 in games they induce three groundout double plays this season.

RHYLAN IN THE RECORD BOOK: OF Rhylan Thomas logged another pair of hits on Wednesday night, giving him 165 on the season, the most in the PCL...Thomas' 165 hits are good for the eighth-most in a single season in franchise history...Thomas is just the second Rainier since the 2000 season to climb into the franchise's top-10 in single season hits, the other being Jeremy Reed, who tallied 169 hits in 2007...the Rainiers' single-season record is 210, accomplished by Jesus Alou in 1963...as Thomas climbs the leaderboard, next up on the list are Brock Davis (1970) and Kelvin Moore (1981), who each tallied 166 hits.

MAGIC NUMBERS: With only 10 games remaining in the regular season, the Rainiers' magic number to clinch the PCL Second Half Championship remains at seven...the Rainiers currently have a 4.0 game lead on Sacramento and a 4.5 game lead on El Paso and Round Rock...should all three of those teams win all of their remaining games, they would each finish with 47 wins...should the Rainiers reach 47 wins in the Second Half, they would have a head-to-head tiebreaker over El Paso (10-5) and Round Rock (7-5) but would have not the tiebreaker over Sacramento by way of having the better record over the final 20 games of the regular season...should Sacramento win their remaining games, they would finish the final 20 games at 14-6, and if Tacoma were to tie at 47 wins, they would be at 12-8.

TAYLOR ON TRACK FOR THE RECORD: Entering today's game, Samad Taylor has 90 career steals with Tacoma, the second-most in franchise history...he trails only the 92 stolen bases by Dell Alston, who played for Tacoma from 1978-80...since making his Triple-A debut in 2022, his 156 steals are the most in Triple-A, four ahead of Forrest Wall's 153...since his professional debut in 2016, Taylor's 269 career steals are the second-most in the minor leagues, trailing only the 312 by Esteury Ruiz...Cade Marlowe is also in the hunt for the record, as he has 88 career steals with Tacoma, four shy of the record.

LÓPEZ SETS THE TABLE: By collecting another hit from the nine-spot on Sunday, UTL Jack López now has 66 hits from the ninth spot in the order, the most among PCL hitters and tied for the third-most among all minor league hitters...his 36 RBI out of the ninth spot in the order are the third most among all minor league hitters...López's 36 RBI from the nine-spot are the second-most by a Rainier since 2005, trailing only the 41 tallied by Oswaldo Navarro in 2007...López's 66 hits from the nine-spot are the fifth-most by a Rainier since 2005 and the fifth-most in a single season in that time.

MARINERS UPDATE: Leo Rivas was the hero for the Mariners in a 4-2 walk-off victory in 13 innings over the Cardinals on Wednesday night...former Rainiers Luke Jackson and Emerson Hancock each threw 2.0 innings of relief in extra innings without allowing an earned run to score, as Hancock earned the victory...the home run was the second of Rivas' Major League career.







