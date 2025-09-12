Silver Sox Rally Late, Robinson Walks off Aviators in 6-5 Thriller

Published on September 11, 2025 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

RENO, Nev. - Kristian Robinson played hero for the Reno Aces (21-45, 58-83), walking off the Las Vegas Aviators (30-36, 79-62), the Triple-A affiliate of the Athletics, in a 6-5 victory on Thursday night at Greater Nevada Field.

The BLC-Nine trailed 5-4 heading into the ninth before rallying to load the bases for Robinson. The 24-year-old delivered in the clutch, ripping a line drive down the first-base line to plate the winning runs. Robinson has been scorching at the plate, going 17-for-44 (.386) with 10 extra-base hits and 11 RBI over his last 11 games.

Cristian Pache sparked the comeback in the ninth with a triple into right field, putting the tying run in scoring position. The dynamic outfielder has stayed hot in September, hitting 10-for-31 (.323) with seven extra-base knocks and four RBI through eight games.

Andy Weber continued his strong second half, going 1-for-4 with a two-RBI single in the third inning. The versatile infielder has been one of Reno's most consistent bats since the break, slashing .345/.381/.463 with 11 doubles, five triples, three home runs, and 33 RBI across 62 games.

The Aces will look to carry the momentum into Friday's matchup with the Aviators. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. PST.

Notable Aces:

Kristian Robinson: 1-for-4, 2 RBI

Cristian Pache: 2-for-4, 1 3B

Andy Weber: 1-for-4, 2 RBI

Jesus Valdez: 2-for-3, 1 2B, 1 BB

