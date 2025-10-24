Three Former Aces Appear on World Series Rosters

Published on October 24, 2025 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

The 2026 World Series begins tonight with the Toronto Blue Jays taking on the Los Angeles Dodgers, and the rosters feature three players that played for the Reno Aces at one point in their professional careers.

The year in parentheses is the year each player was a member of the Aces.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS:

Tyler Heineman, Toronto Blue Jays (2019)

Daulton Varsho, Toronto Blue Jays (2021)

LOS ANGELES DODGERS:

Anthony Banda, Los Angeles Dodgers (2016)

Also of note with the Blue Jays and Dodgers squaring off in the Fall Classic this year - former Reno Ace Buddy Kennedy (2022-23) is guaranteed a World Series ring when all is said and done. The infielder played for both big league teams in August of this season, appearing in two games for Toronto and seven games for Los Angeles. So, regardless of who wins the series, Kennedy is collecting some hardware.

