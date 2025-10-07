Reno Aces Awarded Best Ticket Sales and Service Campaign by Minor League Baseball

October 7, 2025

Reno Aces News Release







RENO, Nev. - This week Minor League Baseball announced their organizational award winners and promotional excellence awards at the 2025 MiLB Business Summit, where the Reno Aces were awarded the Golden Bobblehead Award for the Best Ticket Sales and Service Campaign with its Aceball All-Access Pass.

The Reno Aces set out to create a ticketing solution that would drive early-season revenue, increase fan engagement (and attendance) and deliver unmatched value for fans. The result was the Aceball All-Access Pass, an innovative ticket package granting fans entry to all 75 home games at Greater Nevada Field for just $99.

The deal was publicized through social media campaigns, targeted email outreach and through local media partnerships to amplify awareness of the one-day offer. In the end, over 550 passes were sold for the 2025 season.

Greater Nevada Field is set to host the inaugural Home for the Holidays event, a fully immersive holiday experience at the ballpark this December. Tickets and information are available at https://www.milb.com/reno/events/home-for-the-holidays.

The Reno Aces' 2026 home opener is set for Friday, March 27th, as they host the Tacoma Rainiers, Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners. Season tickets are currently on sale - for more information, fans can visit RenoAces.com or call (775) 334-7000.







