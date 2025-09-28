Jordan Lawlar Named 2025 Pacific Coast League All-Star

Published on September 27, 2025 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

RENO, Nev. - Infielder Jordan Lawlar has been named a 2025 Pacific Coast League All-Star for the utility position by Minor League Baseball. The news was announced following the introduction of the Triple-A Championship on MLB Network.

The 23-year-old hit to a .313 clip (81-for-259) in 63 games with a .967 OPS for the BLC-Nine this season. Of his 81 hits, 38 went for extra bases including 50 RBI to go along with 52 runs scored and 20 stolen bases.

Lawlar began the season on fire, slashing .408/.470/.690 in April, earning PCL Player of the Month honors. Recording one of the best months in Aces' history, his 77 total bases were tied for second most in any calendar month by a Reno player, and his 31 runs scored were tied for third most.

The Carrollton, Texas native is the first Reno Ace to earn an All-Star nod as a utility player, playing 20 games at each of second base, shortstop, and third base.

Lawlar was recalled to the D-backs on Aug. 29 and has 10 hits in 26 games as Arizona makes a late push for the MLB playoffs this weekend.

