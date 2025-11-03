Pitching Coach Jeff Bajenaru to Coach in MLB Girls Baseball Breakthrough Series

RENO, Nev. - Reno Aces Pitching Coach, Jeff Bajenaru, is one of 11 coaches who will be mentoring players at Major League Baseball's Girls Baseball Breakthrough Series this weekend. The Girls Baseball Breakthrough Series is a joint effort on behalf of USA Baseball (USAB) and Major League Baseball.

This unique program focuses on developing the players, on and off the field, by providing elite instruction, competitive play, video coverage, seminars and mentorship, all while exposing players to U.S. National Team scouts and collegiate recruiters.

Bajenaru just finished his fifth season as the Aces' pitching coach, and 14th season overall in the Diamondbacks' organization. He first joined the BLC-Nine in 2019 and served as the pitching coach for three seasons until 2021. After spending a season with the Hillsboro Hops, he returned to the Biggest Little City in 2023 immediately helping guide the Aces to a franchise-record 88 wins.

The Girls Baseball Breakthrough Series will take place this weekend, Nov. 6-9, at the Jackie Robinson Training Complex in Vero Beach, Fla. For more information, visit mlb.com/breakthrough-series.







