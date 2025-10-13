Reno Aces Foundation Opens Grant Application Window on October 13th

Published on October 13, 2025 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces News Release







RENO, Nev. - Following a very successful first season, the Reno Aces Foundation has announced its 2025 grant application opportunity to give back and benefit organizations throughout the Northern Nevada region.

The grant window opens today Monday, October 13th, at 10:00 a.m. PT and will close on Friday, November 14th, at 11:59 p.m. PT. Local organizations must complete an online application form detailing their mission, project proposal, and budget needs. The form can be found here: https://renoaces.formstack.com/forms/reno_aces_foundation_grant_request

During its inaugural grant window last year, the Reno Aces Foundation provided 12 different organizations throughout Northern Nevada a total of over $55,000.

"The Reno Aces Foundation's grant application program reflects our ongoing dedication to the Northern Nevada community," said Reno Aces President Eric Edelstein. "We believe strongly in the ability of local organizations to make a real impact in education, wellness, or other critical areas. By working together and extending our support, we hope to create meaningful, lasting change throughout Northern Nevada and give back to the community that has always stood behind us."

Grants issued by the Reno Aces Foundation are intended to support local nonprofits, schools, or community organizations that align with the foundation's mission. The Reno Aces Foundation's mission is: The Reno Aces Foundation is dedicated to improving the community and the lives of those throughout Northern Nevada by working hand-in-hand with organizations that share that same vision. The Reno Aces Foundation is committed to providing services and opportunities to enhance the quality of life of children, promote wellness, and support underserved communities. Together, we can work to build a better community and make a lasting impact both on and off the field.

The Reno Aces Foundation's board will review applications based on impact, feasibility, and alignment with the foundation's goals and then determine grant size based on the need of each request.

Interested organizations can contact the Reno Aces Community Relations Manager James Cole, at james.c@renoaces.com for further details or questions about the application process.







Pacific Coast League Stories from October 13, 2025

Reno Aces Foundation Opens Grant Application Window on October 13th - Reno Aces

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.