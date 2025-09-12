Isotopes Fall to Chihuahuas, 4-2

Published on September 11, 2025 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







El Paso, TX - Right-handed pitcher Victor Lizarraga worked 5.0 innings of three-hit, one-run ball in his Triple-A debut, leading El Paso to a 4-2 victory over Albuquerque on Thursday night at Southwest University Park.

Topes Scope: - Sterlin Thompson singled to extend his on-base streak to 27 games. He is slashing .378/.486/.644 with seven doubles, a triple, five homers and 16 RBI during the stretch that began July 30. Thompson's season average is at .295 after reaching as low as .178 after the conclusion of play on May 8. He is currently tied for the third-longest on-base streak in the league, one behind Harry Ford who was promoted to Seattle on September 1.

- Adael Amador was retired in a pinch-hit at-bat, bringing an end to his 21-game on-base streak. Amador compiled a .329/.455/.512 slashline with eight doubles, two triples, a homer and 20 RBI in the span.

- Keston Hiura connected on a solo homer in the sixth inning, marking the third time in 2025 he has gone deep in consecutive games (also: May 7-9 at Oklahoma City; May 25-28 at Reno and vs. Sugar Land - five total homers in three-game stretch).

- Blaine Crim was 0-for-4, ending his nine-game hitting streak. He was 13-for-38 with three doubles, a home run and six RBI in the timeframe.

- Sam Hilliard knocked in a run with a first-inning single. He is 6-for-13 with three homers, six RBI and six runs scored in the first three games of this series. Additionally, Hilliard has at least one RBI in a minimum of three-straight contests for the third time this year (last: July 23-26 at Salt Lake).

- Owen Miller was 2-for-4 with a double. He is slashing .358/.382/.593 with seven doubles, four home runs and 26 RBI over his last 20 games, dating back to Aug. 16.

- Lizarraga's outing marked the 18th time an opposing starter completed at least five innings with zero or one run allowed (last: Trey Supak - Sept. 3 vs. RR, 7.0 scoreless).

- Albuquerque is 4-for-31 with runners in scoring position during their last three losses.

- The Isotopes pitching staff did not issue a walk for the third time in 2025 (also: May 15 vs. Tacoma, May 25 at Reno). It was their first time accomplishing the feat against El Paso since May 2, 2017, and seventh overall.

- Albuquerque lost when allowing four or fewer runs for the 10th time this season (last: Sept. 3 vs. RR, 3-0).

- As a team, the Isotopes have homered at least once in 19 of their last 23 games.

- Thursday was just Albuquerque's second loss at El Paso in the month of September, now 11-2.

On Deck: Albuquerque and El Paso meet again Friday at 6:35 pm. Right-handed pitcher Gabriel Hughes is slated to start for the Isotopes, opposed by Chihuahuas right-hander Logan Gillaspie.







Pacific Coast League Stories from September 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.