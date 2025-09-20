Five-Game Winning Streak Ends Friday Night
Published on September 19, 2025 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)
El Paso Chihuahuas News Release
The Sugar Land Space Cowboys scored three times in the bottom of the eighth inning Friday night to break a late tie and beat the El Paso Chihuahuas 8-5.
El Paso center fielder Tirso Ornelas reached base four times, going 2-for-3 with two walks. Right fielder Yonathan Perlaza went 2-for-5 with a double and two RBIs. It was his 49th double, which leads all of professional baseball. The last Pacific Coast League player with 50 doubles in a season was David Cooper's 51 for the Las Vegas 51s in 2011.
Friday's loss ended El Paso's five-game winning streak. Andrew Moore pitched a scoreless relief inning in his Triple-A debut for El Paso. Friday's game had five lead changes. Former Chihuahuas pitcher Tayler Scott picked up his fourth save of the season for Sugar Land.
Box Score: Gameday: Chihuahuas 5, Space Cowboys 8 Final Score (09/19/2025)
Team Records: El Paso (80-67, 42-30), Sugar Land (72-75, 33-39)
Next Game: Saturday at 6:05 p.m. Mountain Time at Constellation Field. El Paso LHP Jackson Wolf (6-3, 5.56) vs. Sugar Land LHP Trey Dombroski (0-1, 7.71). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.
Sugar Land 8 El Paso 5 - Friday
WP: Bowman (1-2)
LP: Pena (4-4)
S: Scott (4)
Time: 3:10
Attn: 4,615
