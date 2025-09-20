Five-Game Winning Streak Ends Friday Night

The Sugar Land Space Cowboys scored three times in the bottom of the eighth inning Friday night to break a late tie and beat the El Paso Chihuahuas 8-5.

El Paso center fielder Tirso Ornelas reached base four times, going 2-for-3 with two walks. Right fielder Yonathan Perlaza went 2-for-5 with a double and two RBIs. It was his 49th double, which leads all of professional baseball. The last Pacific Coast League player with 50 doubles in a season was David Cooper's 51 for the Las Vegas 51s in 2011.

Friday's loss ended El Paso's five-game winning streak. Andrew Moore pitched a scoreless relief inning in his Triple-A debut for El Paso. Friday's game had five lead changes. Former Chihuahuas pitcher Tayler Scott picked up his fourth save of the season for Sugar Land.

Box Score: Gameday: Chihuahuas 5, Space Cowboys 8 Final Score (09/19/2025)

Team Records: El Paso (80-67, 42-30), Sugar Land (72-75, 33-39)

Next Game: Saturday at 6:05 p.m. Mountain Time at Constellation Field. El Paso LHP Jackson Wolf (6-3, 5.56) vs. Sugar Land LHP Trey Dombroski (0-1, 7.71). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

Sugar Land 8 El Paso 5 - Friday

WP: Bowman (1-2)

LP: Pena (4-4)

S: Scott (4)

Time: 3:10

Attn: 4,615







