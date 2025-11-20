Chihuahuas & Locomotive Partner with Vista Markets and Mustard Seed Café to Launch Holiday Food Drive

Published on November 20, 2025 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

EL PASO, TEXAS - The Chihuahuas and Locomotive FC are teaming up with Vista Markets and The Mustard Seed Café to help support families across the Borderplex region this holiday season. Together, the organizations will host a community-wide food drive to collect monetary donations and non-perishable food items now through Monday, December 1.

As part of the effort, fans can visit Chico and Ozzy at two Vista Markets locations:

Saturday, November 22

Vista Zaragoza | 2231 N. Zaragoza Rd., El Paso, TX 79938

10 AM - 2 PM

Sunday, November 23

Vista Doniphan | 3920 Doniphan Park Circle, El Paso, TX 79922

10 AM - 2 PM

The Mustard Seed Café will distribute all donations collected to support families in need throughout the community.

Chihuahuas and Locomotive fans who are unable to drop off donations can also contribute by making a monetary donation at https://elpasochihuahuas.regfox.com/2025-food-drive or.

To thank fans for their generosity, the Chihuahuas and Locomotive are offering the following incentives for all monetary or non-perishable donations:

- 25% off coupon for the Chihuahuas/Locomotive Team Shops (in-store only)

AND

- $5-$9 donation: Receive a cap

- $10+ donation: Receive a T-shirt

Fans must bring proof of donation to the Team Shop to redeem their savings and gift. Caps and T-shirts are available while supplies last. The 25% coupon is valid in-store only and not available online.

In addition to the community food drive, Vista Markets will be donating 20 turkeys that will be distributed by Mustard Seed Café.

Chihuahuas and Locomotive retail partners OT Sports and 108 Stitches are also supporting the initiative. OT Sports is providing a $500 check to Vista Markets to help supply additional food for local families, and 108 Stitches is providing the T-shirts.

For more information, visit the Chihuahuas and Locomotive social channels or contact the respective front offices.







