Bouts at the Ballpark Presented by Cesar Ornelas Injury Law Returns this Saturday

EL PASO, TEXAS - Fight Night returns to Southwest University Park this Saturday, October 11, as Bouts at the Ballpark, presented by Cesar Ornelas Injury Law, brings another electrifying night of boxing to the Borderplex. Gates open at 5:30 p.m., with the first fight set for 6:30 p.m.

The stacked card showcases a series of high-intensity matchups showcasing regional talent and local fan favorites across multiple weight classes. This year's lineup includes six fighters from El Paso, one from Las Cruces, and additional contenders from Odessa and Lubbock, Texas.

This year's main event features El Paso's own Victor "Jalapeño" Hernandez (15-0, 13 KO), who will face Conrado S. Martinez (10-2, 1 KO) of Odessa in a 10-round battle for the NABF Featherweight Championship. The event also highlights El Paso's rising female stars, including Nayeli "La Bikina" Rodriguez (5-0-1) taking on Kedra Bradley (3-9-1, 2 KOs), and "Poison" Ivy Enriquez (4-0) going up against Sarah Click (2-11-1).

Ringside and VIP Tables, as well as bowl seating, are still available but going fast! Tickets are available at the Southwest University Park Durango Box Office, online at SouthwestUniversityPark.com, and by phone at 915-533-BASE (2273).







