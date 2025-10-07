Sacramento River Cats President and COO Chip Maxson Named 2025 MiLB™ Executive of the Year

Published on October 6, 2025 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sacramento River Cats News Release







WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Minor League Baseball© (MiLB©) announced today that Sacramento River Cats President and Chief Operating Officer Chip Maxson has been named the 2025 MiLB Executive of the Year. This marks the first time in franchise history that a member of the Sacramento River Cats organization has earned this prestigious honor.

Nominees from each league were selected by their peers, with a final round of voting determining the overall winner. MiLB© unified the award in 2020, and prior to that, Maxson earned the Pacific Coast League (PCL) Executive of the Year award in 2019 following Sacramento's Triple-A National Championship season- the franchise's third title. Former owner and president Art Savage also received the distinction in 2001.

"This honor is a testament to Chip's exceptional leadership and unwavering commitment to excellence," said Sacramento Kings President of Business Operations John Rinehart. "Under his guidance, the River Cats have continued to set the standard in Minor League Baseball, both on and off the field. We're incredibly proud of Chip and grateful for the impact he continues to make at Sutter Health Park and throughout the Sacramento region."

"This recognition is truly a family and organizational award," said Sacramento River Cats President and COO Chip Maxson. "From my family at home to the entire River Cats front office, we all embraced the opportunity to do something great for our community. I have so much appreciation for the Sacramento Kings, their leadership and support, as well as the Athletics for putting their trust in us. Major League Baseball and the City of West Sacramento have been tremendous partners working with us from the start to ensure a successful season, and a successful and very memorable season it was!"

Under Maxson leadership, the River Cats undertook the unprecedented challenge of hosting two baseball teams following the April 4, 2024 announcement that the Athletics would temporarily share Sutter Health Park. An ambitious eight-month renovation followed, headlined by the installation of a state-of-the-art natural grass field equipped with AirPAT technology to enhance turf health, optimize moisture and temperature control, and ensure year-round playability, and sustainability.

In addition to significant upgrades to meet Major League Baseball© (MLB©) standards, six premium club and hospitality spaces underwent renovations, including the Jackson Rancheria Legacy Club, Sky River Casino Solon Club, and Diamond View Dugout Club.

During the 2025 season, Sutter Health Park hosted a total of 151 combined MLB© and MiLB© contests in just 180 days. The ballpark recorded a 157 percent increase in announced attendance, welcoming nearly 1.1 million fans across all events.

Since assuming the role of President and CEO in 2012, Maxson has guided the River Cats through transformative growth. His tenure includes leading the affiliation change to the San Francisco Giants in 2015, securing a new stadium naming rights deal in 2019, and overseeing the team's third Triple-A National Championship - the first MiLB© franchise in history to reach that milestone.

Maxson's leadership and community commitment have also earned him personal recognition. He was named one of Sacramento Business Journal's 40 Under 40 in 2015 and one of Sacramento Magazine's 100 Notable Business Leaders in 2021. Beyond the ballpark, Maxson serves on the boards of the West Sacramento Chamber of Commerce, Youth for Christ/Campus Life, The Daniel Summit, and the William Jessup University Business School Advisory Board.

Maxson and his wife, Allison, live in Folsom, Calif., with their two children, Joelle and Brianne.

The River Cats were also recognized as finalists for three additional honors presented during today's ceremony - the Driving Diversity Award, the Future Star Award (Sabrina Aguiar), and Best Promotion/Event - further highlighting the organization's excellence across all areas of operation.







Pacific Coast League Stories from October 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.