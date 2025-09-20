Express Down River Cats, 5-2

Published on September 19, 2025 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Round Rock Express News Release







Round Rock Guarantees Winning Season After Friday Night Win.

GAME 148 | AWAY GAME 74 | FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 19, 2025

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Sutter Health Park R H E

ROUND ROCK EXPRESS (42-31 | 76-72) 5 9 0

SACRAMENTO RIVER CATS (40-33 | 76-72) 2 8 2

WP: RHP Josh Stephan (1-0, 2.35) FIRST PITCH: 6:45 p.m. PT ATTENDANCE: 11,152

LP: LHP Seth Lonsway (2-4, 4.29) GAME TIME: 3:06

SV: RHP José Ruiz (6) TEMPERATURE: 78 degrees, Partly Cloudy.

HOME RUNS: NO. INN. ON OUT COUNT DISTANCE/EXIT VELO. LOCATION

Abimelec Ortiz 9 3 2 1 1-1 449 feet/107.5 MPH Right Field Berm

HOW IT HAPPENED:

The River Cats jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first inning. After a leadoff walk for DH Wade Meckler, a one-out double for RF Luis Matos gave the home team an early advantage.

Round Rock answered in the third inning. After CF Aaron Zavala reached on an error, 3B Keyber Rodriguez singled. RF Abimelec Ortiz drilled a three-run homer and the Express held a 3-1 advantage.

The E-Train added an insurance run in the ninth inning. 2B Alex De Goti led things off with a single. After a sacrifice bunt from CF Aaron Zavala, 3B Keyber Rodriguez singled and the Express held a 5-1 lead. Sacramento came back in the home half of the inning with a run. The River Cats loaded the bases and Matos delivered with a sacrifice fly. RHP José Ruiz shut the door though and the Express held on for a 5-2 win.

E-TRAIN EXCERPTS:

THE YOUNG PUPS: RHP Winston Santos made his Triple-A debut on Friday. He went 3.2 innings and allowed one earned run on three hits, two walks and four strikeouts. Santos needed 65 pitches and earned a no decision. RHP Josh Stephan collected his first Triple-A win after firing 3.2 scoreless innings with five hits and one walk.

ABIMELEC ON FIRE: .RF Abimelec Ortiz continued his great month of September. He finished 1-for-4 with a home run, three RBI, a run scored, a walk and a strikeout. Ortiz is slashing .300 (18-60)/.403/.600/1.003 with five doubles, two triples, three home runs, 16 RBI, 15 runs scored, 10 walks and 11 strikeouts in 17 games this month. Ten of his 18 hits have been for extra bases.

NEXT GAME: Saturday, September 20 at Sacramento FIRST PITCH: 8:37 p.m. CT BALLPARK: Sutter Health Park

