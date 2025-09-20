English and Mervis Homer in Game 4 at Albuquerque

Published on September 19, 2025 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The Reno Aces (25-48, 62-86) suffered an 8-4 loss to the Albuquerque Isotopes (30-43, 61-86), Triple-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, on Friday night. The game was delayed two hours, 26-minutes due to rain and the teams played a seven-inning game due to the late start time.

Tristin English wasted no time getting the scoring started with a 447-foot, solo home run over the left center field wall in the bottom of the first inning. The 28-year-old finished the night with three knocks and has hits in 13 of his last 15 games hitting .352 over that stretch.

Matt Mervis headlined a three-run fourth inning for the BLC-Nine, launching a two-run home run to deep right field. The power-hitting lefty has been a force this month, recording 10 extra-base hits including four homers, posting a .859 OPS in September.

Jose Herrera was responsible for the Aces' third run of the fourth frame, driving in Ivan Melendez with a one-out double to center field. The switch-hitting catcher has been steady in the middle of the Reno lineup, slashing .265/.368/.392 in 10 games since joining the team.

The Aces will look to bounce back tomorrow in the penultimate game of the season. First pitch from RGCU Field at Isotopes Park is scheduled for 5:35 p.m. PT.

Aces Notables:

Tristin English: 3-for-4, HR, RBI

Matt Mervis: 1-for-3, HR, 2 RBI

Jose Herrera: 1-for-3, 2B, RBI

