Rainiers Unable to Erase Early Deficit in 5-2 Loss

Published on September 19, 2025 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TACOMA, WA - The Tacoma Rainiers (84-64/46-27) got a strong performance from their bullpen, who delivered 7.0 innings while allowing just one run, but it was not enough to best the Oklahoma City Comets (84-64/38-35), who took an early 4-0 lead as they beat Tacoma 5-2.

After neither team recorded a hit over the first two innings, Oklahoma City broke through for four runs in the third. Justin Dean laced a one-out double, and Chuckie Robinson scored him with a base hit to left field. After Esteury Ruiz flied out, Alex Freeland homered for the second consecutive game to give the Comets a 3-0 lead. Ryan Ward singled and Luken Baker walked, following which, Austin Gauthier doubled to make it a four-run inning. With runners on second and third, Noah Miller grounded one back to the mound which Tacoma starter Blas Castaño under-handed to first to end the frame.

Josh Fleming came on in relief of Castaño in the fourth inning, and held the Comets in check over 4.0 innings pitched. He fired scoreless fourth and fifth innings before giving up a leadoff home run to José Ramos in the sixth inning, and then went on to retire the next three batters to finish the sixth with the score at 5-0. He came back out for the seventh inning, retiring the side in order. Over his 4.0 innings, Fleming allowed five hits and one run while striking out two.

Landon Knack was in control against the Tacoma offense. The Comets' starter completed 6.0 scoreless innings, allowing just three hits while striking out three. The Rainiers were able to work six walks off of Knack but stranded each of them.

Tacoma got on the board in the seventh inning. With Knack out of the game, Victor Labrada clubbed a one-out double off reliever Ben Casparius. After Samad Taylor struck out, Miles Mastrobuoni recorded a double of his own to make it 5-1. He did not advance any further, as Colt Emerson struck out to end the frame.

The Rainiers cut further into the deficit in the eighth. Ben Williamson led off the inning with a base hit, and after Leody Taveras flied out, Cade Marlowe singled as well. Williamson advanced to third on the hit, and Marlowe subsequently stole second base. With two in scoring position, Spencer Packard grounded out, allowing Williamson to score and Marlowe to advance to third. Marlowe would not score, as Blake Hunt was set down on strikes to send the game to the ninth inning with a score of 5-2.

After a perfect ninth inning from Hagen Danner, the Rainiers were able to mount a threat in the bottom of the ninth. With Nick Frasso on the mound, Taylor and Mastrobuoni worked consecutive one-out walks. Emerson came to the plate representing the tying run, but he lined out to Frasso who doubled off Taylor at second base to end the game. Frasso's web gem earned him his first save of the season, and Knack (6-6) got the win while Castaño (8-6) took the loss for Tacoma.

POSTGAME NOTES:

With his double in the third inning, Colt Emerson now has an extra base hit in each of his four games with Tacoma, which is tied for the second-longest active streak in the PCL. Dating back to his time with Double-A Arkansas, Emerson is on a 13-game hit streak, hitting .361, collecting six doubles, two home runs and 11 RBI in that time.

Josh Fleming pitched 4.0 innings of relief, allowing just one run on five hits. The outing was his second relief appearance of the season of at least 4.0 innings and one-or-fewer runs. He is the only Rainier and one of seven PCL pitchers this season with multiple such outings.

Miles Mastrobuoni drew a walk as part of a 1-for-4 game on Friday, his 23rd walk since his option to Tacoma on August 19. His 23 walks are the fourth-most in the minor leagues in that time and just one off of the lead.

The Rainiers drew eight walks on Friday night, following the nine walks drawn on Thursday. It's the fifth time this season Tacoma has drawn at least eight walks in back-to-back games. Oklahoma City is the only other PCL team to have drawn at least eight walks in consecutive games at least five times this season.







Pacific Coast League Stories from September 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.