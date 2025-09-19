Rainiers Erase 8-0 Deficit, Fall 12-10 to Comets

TACOMA, WA - In a game that featured 22 combined runs, the Tacoma Rainiers (84-63/46-26) could not land the final punch as they fell 12-10 to the Oklahoma City Comets (83-64/37-35), despite erasing an 8-0 deficit with 10 runs in the sixth inning.

The Comets got on the board in the top of the first inning. Esteury Ruiz looped a double down the right field line to lead off the game. After he advanced to third base on a groundout, a passed ball allowed him to score to give the Comets the early 1-0 lead. Tacoma starter Casey Lawrence struck out a pair to get out of the inning.

In the top of the second inning, Oklahoma City sent 12 to the plate, putting up seven runs in the inning. Five of the runs scored with two outs. Chuckie Robinson hit an RBI groundout to shortstop, which was followed by five consecutive hits, including a two-run home run from Ryan Ward (35). Nick Senzel reached on an error as Cade Marlowe could not haul in a line drive hit his way, allowing another run to score. Noah Miller capitalized on the miscue, coming up with an RBI single to drive in the seventh run of the inning, giving the Comets and 8-0 lead. Lawrence got Justin Dean, the 12th hitter of the inning, to ground out to close the frame.

In the top of the third inning, Lawrence retired the first batter he faced before leaving the game with an athletic trainer. Tayler Saucedo took over in relief, spinning 1.2 scoreless innings, getting Tacoma through the fourth inning.

Joe Jacques was the next man up out of the bullpen, facing two over the minimum as he fired 2.0 shutout innings.

The Rainiers exploded for 10 runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to take the lead as they capitalized on three walks, two hit by pitches and an error. With one out in the inning, Rhylan Thomas singled, Colt Emerson was hit by a pitch and Ben Williamson reached on an error to load the bases. After Spencer Packard struck out for the second out of the inning, Cade Marlowe drew the first walk to force in a run and get Tacoma on the board. Jacob Nottingham did the same and Victor Labrada was hit by a pitch to force in a third run. Jack López reached on an infield single to get Tacoma within 10-4. With the bases still loaded, Samad Taylor drew the third walk of the inning to bring in the fifth run of the inning. Thomas collected his second hit of the frame with a two-run single to center field to drive in a pair and make it an 8-7 game. Emerson, in his second plate appearance of the inning, cranked a go-ahead, three-run home run (2) to right-center field to give Tacoma a 10-8 lead. The run that Taylor scored was his 122nd of the season, breaking Tacoma's single-season franchise record. Williamson lined out for the third out of the inning.

Oklahoma City came back with four runs in the top of the seventh inning getting a three-run home run from Alex Freeland (15), followed by another home run from Ward (36), as the back-to-back blasts gave the Comets a 12-10 lead.

Tacoma got the go-ahead run to the plate in both the eighth and ninth innings, but could not get any closer as they fell 12-10. Kyle Hurt (1-0) received the win for Oklahoma City, while Collin Snider (0-1) took the loss for Tacoma. Bobby Miller picked up his first save of the season.

POSTGAME NOTES:

Samad Taylor scored his league-leading 122nd run of the season in the sixth inning as he scored on Colt Emerson's home run...that run broke Tacoma's single-season franchise record, previously held by Alex Liddi, who scored 121 runs in the 2011 season...Taylor's 122 runs are the second-most by a PCL player in a single season since 2005, trailing only the 125 runs scored by Andy Green with the 2005 Tucson Sidewinders

The Rainiers scored 10 runs in the sixth inning, their most runs in an inning this season and just the ninth time this year a Triple-A team has scored at least 10 runs in an inning this season...it also marks the sixth time that Tacoma has scored 10 runs in an inning in the last 20 years...it is only the second time since 2005 that Tacoma has scored 10 runs in an inning and lost (also: August 1, 2007 - 10 runs in the second inning, lost 16-13)

Colt Emerson went 2-for-4 in Tacoma's loss on Thursday, collecting a hit in each of his first three games with the Rainiers and extending a hitting streak to 12 games, dating back to September 4 with Double-A Arkansas...in his last 12 games between the two levels, Emerson is hitting .368 (21x57) with five doubles, two home runs, 11 RBI and a .990 OPS







