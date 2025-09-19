Comets Fend off Tacoma, Win 12-10

In a wild game which saw the Tacoma Rainiers overcome an eight-run deficit, the Oklahoma City Comets fought back to win, 12-10, Thursday night at Cheney Stadium. The Comets (37-35/83-64) took a seemingly commanding 8-0 lead through two innings. After scoring on a passed ball in the first inning, OKC erupted for seven runs and eight hits in the second inning. The rally included RBI singles by Esteury Ruiz, Alex Freeland and Noah Miller, as well as a two-run homer by Ryan Ward. The Comets still led by eight entering the bottom of the sixth inning, when the Rainiers incredibly scored 10 runs - all with two outs. There were three bases-loaded walks, as well as hit batter with the bases loaded to account for four of the first five runs. Rhylan Thomas then hit a two-run single before Colt Emerson followed with a go-ahead three-run homer to improbably take a 10-8 lead. The Comets came right back in the seventh inning, when Freeland hit a three-run blast to reclaim the lead at 11-10. Ward stepped up next and clubbed his second homer of the contest to pad the lead to two runs. The Rainiers (46-26/84-63) put the tying runners on base with one out in the ninth inning, but Bobby Miller struck out each of the next two batters to end the game.

Of Note:

-The Comets have won five of the last six games, as well as six of the last eight games and seven of the last 10 games ...This is only the second time in the last eight series OKC has had a series lead through three games, along with the previous series in Tacoma Aug. 19-24.

-The Comets scored at least seven runs in one inning for the first time fifth time this season, but first time since June 25 at Sacramento. Their eight hits in the second inning marked the most hits in one inning by OKC since 2019.

-On the other hand, OKC allowed 10 runs in one inning for the first time since Aug. 19, 2022 at Sugar Land (17 runs). All 10 runs were unearned against the Comets pitching staff.

-Ryan Ward collected his fourth multi-homer game of season, with a two-run homer in the second inning and solo shot in the seventh inning...Ward leads the Minors with 36 home runs and 122 RBI - the most RBI by a PCL player since Mark Trumbo also had 122 RBI for Salt Lake in 2010 ...The 36 home runs are also the second-most in a single season during OKC's Bricktown era (since 1998) and one shy of Nelson Cruz's 2008 record...With two hits, Ward also tied Jimmy Paredes (2012) for the most hits in single season during the Bricktown era at 161.

-Alex Freeland tallied a game-high four RBI, going 3-for-6 with a double and a home run. Freeland has now hit safely in six of his last seven games, going 11-for-30 (.367). He has hit two home runs in his last four games.

-The back-to-back home runs by Freeland and Ward in the seventh inning were the Comets'ninth set of back-to-back blasts this season and second in four games ...Freeland was part of each of the last two instances.

-Esteury Ruiz went 2-for-6 with a double, RBI and two runs. He is now on a nine-game hitting streak, going 18-for-40 (.450) with eight extra-base hits...He has reached base in 43 of his last 44 games with OKC.

-Noah Miller went 3-for-5 with a double, and over his last five games is 8-for-17 with four extra-base hits and eight RBI.

-Roki Sasaki continued his Major League Rehab Assignment and pitched in relief for the first time in his entire pro career. He retired three of four batters faced in the fifth inning, with two strikeouts. He threw 16 pitches, with 11 strikes.

-Brock Stewart also made the second appearance of his Major League Rehab Assignment. Stewart faced six batters in the sixth inning, with one hit, one walk, one hit batter and two strikeouts. He was charged with four runs, all unearned. Stewart threw 28 pitches, with 17 strikes.

-Bobby Miller recorded the first save of his career after inheriting the tying runs on base with one out in the ninth inning, then striking out each of the two batters he faced.

Next Up: The Comets next meet the Rainiers at 9:05 p.m. Central time Friday at Cheney Stadium.







