Isotopes Wait Out Rain, Top Aces, 8-4

Published on September 19, 2025 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Albuquerque, NM - The Isotopes and visiting Reno Aces waited out a pregame rain delay of two hours and 26 minutes, before beginning at 9:01 pm. The contest was shortened to seven innings, due to MLB rules. Owen Miller recorded two-run doubles in back-to-back innings, and Albuquerque plated crooked numbers in three separate frames, defeating Reno 8-4.

Topes Scope: - The rain delay of 2:26 was the second-longest in Isotopes Park history. The longest came on Aug. 9, 2019, when the Isotopes and San Antonio Missions waited 2:45 to begin their contest.

- Friday was the eighth weather delay lasting over two hours at Isotopes Park, and three have come in the month of September, including two during the PCL playoffs (2009 and 2012).

- Game-time temperature was 64 degrees, the coolest for an Isotopes home contest since May 2 vs. Salt Lake, when the thermometer read 61 at first pitch.

- Miller recorded four RBI in a game for the third time this season, all coming in the last month (also: Aug. 19 vs. Las Vegas, Aug. 30 at Sugar Land). Additionally, it was his third contest with two doubles in 2025 (also: June 11 vs. Oklahoma City, Aug. 30 at Sugar Land).

- Friday marked the 30th time since 2005 (MLB Database) an Isotopes leadoff batter produced at least four RBI in a contest, and fifth occurrence this season. Ryan Ritter did it three times (April 23 at Reno, May 25 at Reno, May 31 vs. Sugar Land) and Adael Amador had accomplished it most recently on June 20 at Tacoma.

- Amador was 2-for-4, recording his 11th multi-hit performance in his last 23 games. Amador is slashing .398/.495/.670 with 10 doubles, a triple, four homers and 25 RBI during the stretch.

- Michael Toglia singled to extend his hitting streak to seven games. Toglia is 9-for-22 with a pair of home runs in the span.

- Sterlin Thompson reached base safely in all three plate appearances via double, walk and hit by pitch. Since Aug. 1, Thompson has compiled a .357/.459/.661 slashline with eight doubles, a triple, eight homers and 22 RBI over a 33-game stretch, while reaching base safely in 31 of the contests.

- Daniel Cope brought home two insurance runs with a single in the fifth inning. Cope has hit safely in three-straight games for the second time with Albuquerque this season (also: Aug. 6-15).

- Aaron Schunk hit an RBI single and also drew a walk. Schunk is 13-for-27 over his last eight games with five doubles, a homer, six RBI, while reaching base in 20 of 34 plate appearances during the span.

- Mason Albright allowed two home runs, becoming the 10th Isotopes pitcher to relent at least 28 long balls during a campaign. Additionally, he has now surrendered the most homers among all PCL hurlers, despite not joining Albuquerque until May 15.

- This is the 23rd series the Isotopes have played which has been scheduled for six games, and 17 have been tied after four contests. A pair of series have been shortened to five contests due to rainouts in the finale (May 4 vs. Salt Lake, July 13 at Round Rock).

- Albuquerque needs to win the final two games of the season against Reno to avoid finishing with the PCL's worst overall record for the second consecutive year, and third time in four years.

On Deck: Gates open at 5:00 pm Saturday for the penultimate game of the season, with first pitch set for 6:35. The Isotopes starter is undecided, and southpaw Yu-Min Lin will pitch for the Aces. It is the second night of Fan Appreciation Weekend, with a postgame fireworks show (weather permitting) presented by BreakingBadHabits.nm.gov.







