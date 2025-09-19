OKC Comets Game Notes - September 19, 2025

Oklahoma City Comets (37-35/83-64)

at Tacoma Rainiers (46-26/84-63)

Game #148 of 150/Second Half #73 of 75/Road #73 of 75

Pitching Probables: OKC-RHP Landon Knack (5-6, 7.08) vs. TAC-RHP Blas Castaño (8-5, 5.02)

Friday, September 19, 2025 | Cheney Stadium | Tacoma, Wash. | 9:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv, Bally Sports Live

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Comets have a 2-1 lead in their final series of the season against the Tacoma Rainiers, which continues at 9:05 p.m. CT at Cheney Stadium...Oklahoma City can move into a tie with second-half champion Tacoma for the best overall record in the PCL with a win tonight.

Last Game: In a wild game which saw the Tacoma Rainiers overcome an eight-run deficit, the OKC Comets fought back to win, 12-10, Thursday night at Cheney Stadium. The Comets took a seemingly commanding 8-0 lead through two innings. After scoring on a passed ball in the first inning, OKC erupted for seven runs and eight hits in the second inning. The rally included RBI singles by Esteury Ruiz, Alex Freeland and Noah Miller, as well as a two-run homer by Ryan Ward. The Comets still led by eight entering the bottom of the sixth inning, when the Rainiers incredibly scored 10 runs - all with two outs. There were three bases-loaded walks, as well as a hit batter with the bases loaded to account for four of the first five runs. Rhylan Thomas then hit a two-run single before Colt Emerson followed with a go-ahead three-run homer to improbably take a 10-8 lead. The Comets came right back in the seventh inning, when Freeland hit a three-run blast to reclaim the lead at 11-10. Ward stepped up next and clubbed his second homer of the contest to pad the lead to two runs. The Rainiers put the tying runners on base with one out in the ninth inning, but Bobby Miller struck out each of the next two batters to end the game.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Landon Knack (5-6) makes his team-leading 18th start of the season with the Comets - the most starts by an OKC pitcher Matt Andriese and Gavin Stone made 19 starts apiece in 2023...Knack last took the mound Sept. 12 against Sacramento, recording his fifth quality start of the season. He allowed two runs (one earned) and five hits, including one home run, with six strikeouts and one walk and earned the win during the team's 8-2 victory...Tonight is his fourth start of the season against the Rainiers and he last pitched in Tacoma Aug. 24, allowing three runs and five hits over 6.0 innings during a 6-3 win...Aug. 2 against Salt Lake, Knack tied his career-high mark with 11 strikeouts over 6.0 IP...Knack leads the Comets with 96.2 innings and 91 strikeouts this season, along with a team-high 80 runs allowed (76 ER)...Knack has also made nine appearances (seven starts) with the Los Angeles Dodgers this season (3-2, 5.12 ERA)...He split time with OKC and Los Angeles in 2024, going on to appear in 15 ML games (12 starts), posting a 3.65 ERA with 69 K's and 18 walks. Knack made three postseason appearances, including Game 4 of the World Series.

Against the Rainiers: 2025: 9-6 2024: 8-7 All-time: 79-79 At TAC: 29-45

The Comets travel to Tacoma for the second time during the final five weeks of the season...OKC last played at Cheney Stadium Aug. 19-24, splitting the series after the Comets won the first series April 15-20 in OKC, 4-2...Through the first 12 meetings this season, the Comets batted .304 against the Rainiers, outhitting Tacoma, 128-100, and outscoring the Rainiers, 68-63, with 10 homers...Entering this final series, Esteury Ruiz and Ryan Ward led OKC with 14 hits apiece against Tacoma, while Ruiz scored 12 runs and Ward had 10 RBI and two home runs...OKC edged Tacoma, 8-7, in the 2024 season series with 12 of the 15 meetings between the teams being played in OKC. Both teams scored 82 runs last season, with OKC hitting 18 home runs compared to six for the Rainiers...Last season marked the first time OKC won a season series against the Rainiers since 2019...Cheney Stadium has not been a hospitable locale for OKC the last several years, as the team is 7-11 in its last 18 games, 8-14 in the last 22 games and 13-24 over the last 37 games going back to 2012.

I Love the 80s: The Comets have won five of the last six games, as well as six of the last eight games and seven of the last 10 games...OKC took a 2-1 lead in the current series with last night's win, marking only the second time in the last eight series that OKC has had a series lead through three games, along with the previous series in Tacoma Aug. 19-24...The Comets now have 83 wins overall and own the second-best overall record in the PCL - one game behind league-leading Tacoma...OKC has surpassed 80 wins for the fifth time during the team's affiliation with the Los Angeles Dodgers (since 2015) and for the third time in four seasons. This is also the third time in four seasons OKC will finish at least 83 wins in a season as well as the fifth time during the team's Bricktown era (since 1998)...The Comets are 37-35 in the second half. They started the second half 10-4, but OKC is 27-31 since and 1-3-3 in the last seven series. They have wins in seven of the last 10 games following a season-high stretch of five straight losses to open September preceded by a 12-15 record in the month of August...The Comets held at least a share of first place in the overall PCL standings every day from July 20-Sept. 3...After tying their season high at 25 games above .500 (63-38) following a win in Reno July 26, the Comets are 20-26 since.

The Warden of Bricktown: Ryan Ward collected his fourth multi-homer game of season last night, hitting a two-run homer in the second inning and a solo shot in the seventh inning...Ward leads the Minors with 36 home runs and 122 RBI - the most RBI by a PCL player since Mark Trumbo also had 122 RBI for Salt Lake in 2010. The last PCL player to notch at least 123 RBI was Paul Konerko of Albuquerque in 1997 (127)...The 36 home runs are also the second-most in a single season during OKC's Bricktown era (since 1998) and one shy of Nelson Cruz's 2008 record...With two hits last night, Ward also tied Jimmy Paredes (2012) for the most hits in single season during the Bricktown era at 161...This season, Ward has set OKC Bricktown era single-season records for most RBI and runs scored (112) as well as the career home run (90) and RBI (318) records.

Crooked Numbers: The Comets scored seven runs in the second inning last night, marking the fifth time this season the Comets scored at least seven runs in one inning and first time since June 25 when OKC scored eight runs in the fourth inning of a 16-0 win in Sacramento. Their eight hits in the second inning last night marked the most hits in one inning by OKC since tallying eight hits in the fifth inning of a 12-2 win against Reno Aug. 12, 2019...On the other hand, OKC allowed 10 runs in the sixth inning last night for the most runs allowed in one inning by OKC since Aug. 19, 2022 at Sugar Land when the Space Cowboys scored 17 runs in the sixth inning to send OKC to a 21-4 loss in seven innings in Game 2 of a doubleheader. All 10 runs scored by Tacoma in the sixth inning Thursday were unearned against the Comets pitching staff.

Running with Ruiz: Esteury Ruiz went 2-for-6 with a double, RBI and two runs Thursday. He is currently on a season-best nine-game hitting streak, going 18-for-40 (.450) with eight extra-base hits. Ruiz last hit safely in more than nine games as part of an 11-game streak in 2023 with the Athletics from April 28-May 9...He has now reached base in 43 of his last 44 games with OKC...He leads the league with 62 stolen bases for the most by a PCL player since Las Vegas' Will Taylor in 1991. The last player with more than 62 steals in a PCL season was Scott Loucks in 1983 with Tucson, who had 71...His .416 OBP this season ranks second in the league, while his .927 OPS and 95 runs scored are sixth.

Free Bird: Alex Freeland tallied a game-high four RBI last night, going 3-for-6 with a double and a home run. He picked up his fourth multi-hit outing in the last five games (9x21) and has hit safely in six of his last seven games, going 11-for-30 (.367). He has hit two home runs in his last four games and both home runs have been part of back-to-back homers for the Comets...Through 11 games with OKC this month, Freeland is batting .349 (15x43) with seven extra-base hits and nine RBI.

Rehab Clinic: Roki Sasaki continued his Major League Rehab Assignment last night and pitched in relief for the first time in his entire pro career. He retired three of four batters faced in the fifth inning, with two strikeouts and one walk...Brock Stewart made the second appearance of his Major League Rehab Assignment Thursday. He faced six batters in the sixth inning, with one hit, one walk, one hit batter and two strikeouts. He was charged with four runs, all unearned.

Around the Horn: Jose Ramos is on a nine-game hitting streak, batting .400 (14x35) with two home runs, two triples and six RBI. Over his last 12 games, Ramos is 15-for-43 (.349) with three homers and seven RBI...The back-to-back home runs by Alex Freeland and Ryan Ward in the seventh inning Thursday were the Comets' ninth set of back-to-back blasts this season and second in four games...The Comets own the best road record in the PCL at 44-28. This is the fifth straight season OKC will finish with a winning road record and third straight year with at least 40 wins in away games...Noah Miller went 3-for-5 with a double last night, and over his last five games is 8-for-17 with four extra-base hits and eight RBI. He leads OKC with 12 RBI this month...Bobby Miller recorded the first save of his career last night after inheriting the tying runs on base with one out in the ninth inning, then striking out each of the two batters he faced.







