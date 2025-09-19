Sacramento Runs Past Round Rock, 17-9

Express Allow Season-High Nine-Run Inning in Thursday Night Loss

GAME 147 | AWAY GAME 73 | THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 18, 2025

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Sutter Health Park R H E

ROUND ROCK EXPRESS (41-31 | 75-72) 9 13 1

SACRAMENTO RIVER CATS (40-32 | 76-71) 17 16 0

WP: RHP Sean Hjelle (6-1, 3.02) FIRST PITCH: 6:49 p.m. PT ATTENDANCE: 3,534

LP: RHP Aidan Anderson (5-2, 4.84) GAME TIME: 3:28

SV: -- TEMPERATURE: 78 degrees, Partly Cloudy.

HOME RUNS: NO. INN. ON OUT COUNT DISTANCE/EXIT VELO. LOCATION

Osleivis Basabe 14 3 3 1 3-1 409 feet/99.9 MPH Left Field Net

Billy McKinney 9 4 0 0 1-0 416 feet/105.9 MPH Right Field Berm

HOW IT HAPPENED:

The Express struck first with a trio of runs in the top of the first. LF Trevor Hauver singled on the first pitch he saw, sending DH Justin Foscue home from third. Later, CF Aaron Zavala recorded a two-run double and Round Rock had a 3-0 advantage.

In his second plate appearance, Zavala drove in another run with his sacrifice fly to left for a 4-0 edge in the third. The River Cats trounced the E-Train lead with nine runs in the bottom of the third. Sacramento got on the board after drawing four walks for a run. SS Osleivis Basabe followed with a 409-foot grand slam to take the lead. Later, the River Cats plated four more runs on three consecutive hits from DH Logan Porter, RF Wade Meckler and 2B Tyler Fitzgerald.

Round Rock got a run back in the top of the fourth as RF Billy McKinney led the inning off with a solo home run. Sacramento plated four more runs in the fifth inning on RBI singles from 2B Tyler Fitzgerald and CF Luis Matos and a two-run single by Basabe.

In the top half of the sixth, Hauver tallied his second and third RBI with a single to left and C Omar Narváez followed with a RBI double off the wall in right-center. The Express trailed 13-8.

Basabe drove in his seventh and eighth runs of the night with his double in the bottom of the seventh. On the next pitch, LF Marco Luciano grounded out but a run scored on the play, extending the River Cats' lead to 16-8. Sacramento scratched another run across in the eighth as Matos punched a single through the right side. The River Cats headed to the ninth with a 17-8 advantage.

In the top of the ninth, Round Rock 1B Donovan Solano got aboard with a triple and came home on Zavala's base hit to left, cutting their deficit to 17-9. Sacramento RHP Ryan Watson allowed another base hit but eventually retired the side as Sacramento took game three of the series on Thursday night.

E-TRAIN EXCERPTS:

AARON'S IN A GROOVE: CF Aaron Zavala went 3-for-3 with two doubles, a walk and four RBI on Thursday night, marking Triple-A career highs in hits and RBIs. Since joining the Express on September 9, Zavala has recorded a base hit in seven of nine games played.

HIT PARADE: The Express tallied their 21st game with at least 13 hits and their 15th on the road. They are now 16-5 in those games.

NEXT GAME: Friday, September 19 at Sacramento FIRST PITCH: 8:45 p.m. CT BALLPARK: Sutter Health Park

