Chihuahuas Win Fifth Straight Game Thursday Night

Published on September 19, 2025 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







The El Paso Chihuahuas beat the Sugar Land Space Cowboys 5-1 Thursday night at Constellation Field to win their fifth straight game, one win shy of matching their longest winning streak of the season. El Paso held Sugar Land to three hits, which was the lowest hit total against the Chihuahuas this year.

El Paso's runs came on a three-run double by Luis Campusano in the third inning, and ninth inning sacrifice flies by Tim Locastro and Clay Dungan. Campusano went 1-for-5, lowering his average to .335, one point below the league leader, Cody Freeman of Round Rock. Manuel Castro pitched two perfect relief innings for the Chihuahuas.

The Chihuahuas have won eight of their last 10 games and have won 12 of their 14 meetings with Sugar Land this year. Thursday's win was the Chihuahuas' 80th of the season, giving them their fourth season of 80 or more wins.

Team Records: El Paso (80-66, 42-29), Sugar Land (71-75, 32-39)

Next Game: Friday at 6:05 p.m. Mountain Time at Constellation Field. El Paso RHP Matt Waldron (7-4, 6.52) vs. Sugar Land RHP Cody Bolton (0-0, 2.00). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.







