Matthews Ties Franchise Record with 38th Stolen Base

Published on September 19, 2025 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

SUGAR LAND, TX - The Sugar Land Space Cowboys (32-39, 71-75) got out to an early lead but fell 5-1 to the El Paso Chihuahuas (42-29, 80-66) on Thursday night at Constellation Field.

For a third straight game, the Space Cowboys got on the board first. Collin Price led off the second inning with a home run to left, his 18th of the year, putting Sugar Land up 1-0. César Salazar walked with one out and Kenedy Corona flared a single to right, putting men on the edges, but a flyout stranded two men for Sugar Land.

RHP Ethan Pecko (L, 1-4) started his evening by retiring the first six batters he faced, including striking out three. The righty allowed his only runs of the night in the third when El Paso loaded the bases up on two singles and an error. Pecko struck out Clay Dungan, but a double from Luis Campusano cleared the bases, scoring all three unearned runs to make it a 3-1 El Paso lead. Pecko finished his night by striking out seven batters while not issuing a walk over 5.0 frames.

Brice Matthews worked a one-out walk in the bottom of the third and successfully stole second, giving him 38 stolen bases this season with Sugar Land, tying the single-season franchise record set by Pedro León in 2022. However, a pair of strikeouts left Matthews in scoring position.

The Space Cowboys best chance to tie the game came in the sixth inning. Miguel Palma doubled with one out and Zack Short and Corona earned back-to-back walks from LHP Omar Cruz (W, 5-5). Edwin Díaz cracked a 110.2 mph line drive to left, but Trenton Brooks made a sliding catch to rob Díaz of a hit and strand the bases full. A combination of RHP Manuel Castro (H, 5) and RHP Sean Reynolds retired the final 10 Space Cowboys hitters, and El Paso used a pair of sac flies to add to runs in the ninth as part of their 5-1 win.

NOTABLE:

- With his stolen base in the third inning, Brice Matthews has tied Pedro León for the most steals in a single season in Space Cowboys history with 38. Matthews has three games remaining in the season to attempt to break León's mark. The former first-round pick is 7-for-9 in stolen base tries in September and has swiped a base in back-to-back games.

- RHP Ethan Pecko made his final start of the year for Sugar Land, throwing 5.0 innings and allowing five hits with three runs, none earned, while not walking a batter and striking out seven. Since August 19, Pecko is 1-3 with a 1.55 ERA in six starts, surrendering five earned runs in 29.0 innings with just eight walks and 38 strikeouts. He leads the PCL in strikeouts and ERA in that span while sitting second in WHIP (1.10), fifth in average (.220) and sixth in innings pitched.

- Collin Price connected for his 18th home run of the season on Thursday night and his fifth in his last 11 games played. Price continued to add to his career best mark in home runs (previous, 13 - 2024) while also adding to his career high in RBI (60), hits (92) and runs scored (53).

- RHP Miguel Ullola made his fourth appearance in relief this season, firing a scoreless sixth with a hit, a walk and a strikeout. It is the first scoreless outing in relief for Ullola this season.

Trailing 3-0 in the series, the Space Cowboys continue their final homestand of 2025 on Friday night. RHP Cody Bolton is scheduled to start against the knuckleballer RHP Matt Waldron for a 7:05 pm CT first pitch. The game can be seen live on the Bally Sports Live App or MLB.TV and can be heard anywhere at SLSpaceCowboys.com.







