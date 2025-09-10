Aces Storm Back from Five-Run Deficit to Take Opener from Aviators

September 10, 2025

RENO, Nev. - The Reno Aces (20-44, 57-82) rallied for a 10-6 comeback victory over the Las Vegas Aviators (29-35, 78-61), the Triple-A affiliate of the Athletics, in Tuesday's series opener at Greater Nevada Field.

The Aces found themselves down early, trailing 6-1 after the third frame. However, the BLC-Nine didn't give in, mashing three home runs to score seven runs in the bottom of the sixth to complete a miraculous comeback. Cristian Pache had a huge night at the plate, notably crushing a two-run no-doubt blast in the sixth to give the Aces the lead, his second home run of the day. He also put Reno on the board in the third with a solo shot over the left-field porch. Pache has been swinging it well in six games in September, going 8-for-24 (.333) with six extra-base hits and four RBI.

Aramis Garcia sparked the rally, blasting his 13th big fly of the campaign in the sixth, a three-run round-tripper to bring Reno within striking distance. The backstop has been a consistent threat for the Aces, slashing .265/.381/.489 with 41 RBI.

Matt Mervis came up big as well, tying the game in the sixth with a no-doubt, 420-foot shot to left. He didn't stop there, adding two clutch insurance RBI with a single in the seventh. Mervis has been hot at the plate as of late, going 6-for-14 (.429) with one double, two home runs, and eight RBI over his last three contests.

Kristian Robinson kept it rolling at the dish, collecting three knocks, including a double in the win. The outfielder has found a groove at the plate, riding a nine-game hitting streak where he has gone 16-for-36 (.444) with 10 extra-base hits, nine RBI, and eight walks over the hot stretch.

The Aces will look to ride this momentum into Wednesday's contest against the Aviators, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. PST.

Notable Aces:

Cristian Pache: 2-for-4, 2 HR, 3 RBI

Aramis Garcia: 1-for-4, 1 HR, 3 RBI

Matt Mervis: 2-for-4, 1 HR, 4 RBI

Kristian Robinson: 3-for-4, 1 2B, 1 BB

