Isotopes Homer Past Chihuahuas, 21-8

Published on September 10, 2025 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Albuquerque, NM - The Isotopes scored in every inning-including seven in the first inning-and registered a club record 14 extra-base hits and 27 knocks en route to a 21-10 triumph over El Paso Wednesday afternoon at Southwest University Park.

Topes Scope: - Albuquerque scored 21 runs, fifth-most in team history and most since scoring 22 on May 3, 2023, vs. Sugar Land (most: 23, two times; last: April 21, 2019, vs. Tacoma, 23-2).

-The Isotopes recorded 27 hits-the most in franchise history (previous: 25, June 24, 2017, vs. El Paso, 14 innings). The previous high for a nine-inning contest was 24 (four times; last: August 13, 2017, vs. Fresno).

-The 27 hits are also the most in Triple-A since Norfolk tallied 29 on April 4, 2024, at Charlotte. It's the most hits in the PCL since Sugar Land registered 30 on May 7, 2023, at Albuquerque, 24-8 loss). Fourth time since 2021 a club has recorded 27-plus hits and 30th since 2005.

-The 14 extra-base hits (nine doubles and five homers) are the most in a contest in club history (previous: 13, two times; last: May 16, 2023, vs. Tacoma).

-Albuquerque's nine doubles tied a franchise record (three times; last: August 24, 2019, vs. Fresno).

-The Isotopes set a club record with 51 total bases (previous: 47; June 25, 2022, at Las Vegas). It's the 21st game in Triple-A since 2005 a team registered 51-plus bases and third in 2025 (last: Omaha, 57, August 23, at Columbus).

-The Isotopes plated seven runs in the first inning, the ninth time since 2005 the club has scored seven-plus runs in the opening frame and third against El Paso (others: April 20, 2024, seven, and May 16, 2019, seven). It's tied for the third-most tallies in the opening frame (most: 11, April 20, 2011, at Salt Lake.

-The 31 combined runs in the contest tied for the fourth-highest total in Isotopes history (four times; last: March 31, 2024, vs. El Paso, 16-15 loss). It's just the second game in club history to tally a combined 29-plus runs not at Isotopes Park (other: June 30, 2011, at Omaha, 18-13 loss).

-All nine of Albuquerque's starters tallied at least one hit for the 12th time in 2025 (last: September 4 vs. Round Rock).

-Adael Amador finished 2-for-4 with two doubles and three walks, pushing his on-base streak to 21 games. During streak, is slashing .329/.455/.512 with eight doubles, two triples, one homer, 20 RBI and 18 walks. Tied a career-high with two doubles (five times; last: July 27, 2024, vs. Harrisburg).

-Sam Hilliard went 4-for-6 with two homers, four RBI and one walk. It was his 11th two-homer game of his career (last: July 10, 2024, at Cincinnati). Tied a season-high with four hits (other: May 23 at Reno). Most RBI in a game since August 10, 2024, vs. Atlanta, five).

-Blaine Crim went 2-for-7 with his 21st homer of the year and three RBI, extending his hit streak to nine games. During stretch, is slashing .342/.390/.500 with three doubles, one homer and six RBI. Was just his third homer with Albuquerque.

-Aaron Schunk finished 5-for-6 (career-high hits) with a career-high three doubles, one homer and three RBI. It's the 30th five-hit game in Isotopes history and first since Kris Bryant on rehab assignment on July 21, 2024, at Sacramento. It's the 32nd all-time three double game by an Isotope and first since Alan Trejo on August 26, 2022, vs. Round Rock.

-Keston Hiura went 4-for-7 with two doubles, his 18th homer and three RBI. His most hits in a game since April 21, 2024, vs. Rochester, also four). Tied career-high with two doubles (13th time) and fourth game in 2025. His homer in the second inning travelled 465 ft., the second-longest homer by an Isotope this season (longest: Hiura, 479 ft. on May 27 vs. Sugar Land).

-Sterlin Thompson went 2-for-7 with a double and two RBI to extend his on-base streak to 26 games. During streak is slashing .384/.495/.663 with seven doubles, one triple, five homers, 16 RBI and 16 walks. Is the fifth-longest active streak in the PCL.

On Deck: The Isotopes and Chihuahuas meet for game three of the series tomorrow at 6:35 pm from Southwest University Park. Albuquerque is slated to send Andrew Quezada to the hill while Victor Lizarraga is expected to start for El Paso.







Pacific Coast League Stories from September 10, 2025

