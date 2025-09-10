OKC Comets Game Notes - September 10, 2025

Published on September 10, 2025 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







Sacramento River Cats (37-27/73-66)

at Oklahoma City Comets (31-33/77-62)

Game #140 of 150/Second Half #65 of 75/Home #71 of 75

Pitching Probables: SAC-RHP Trevor McDonald (9-8, 5.35) vs. OKC-LHP Andrew Heaney (NR, -.--)

Wednesday, September 10, 2025 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 12:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv, Bally Sports Live

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Comets try to avoid back-to-back losses to open their final home series of the season when they play the Sacramento River Cats at 12:05 p.m. at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark for a field trip game...Oklahoma City has five home games and 11 total games remaining in 2025.

Last Game: The Sacramento River Cats scored three runs in the ninth inning to come back and defeat the Oklahoma City Comets, 6-4, Tuesday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Comets had led the game from the first through eighth innings and led, 4-3, heading into the ninth inning. With one out, Jesus Rodriguez lined a RBI single into right field to tie the score at 4-4. After an intentional walk loaded the bases for the River Cats, Thomas Gavello lined a two-run single into right field to give Sacramento its first lead of the night and bring in the eventual game-winning runs. Oklahoma City built a quick 2-0 lead in the first inning when Jose Ramos hit a two-run home run to center field. The Comets went ahead, 3-0, in the third inning when Luken Baker belted a home run. Esteury Ruiz extended OKC's lead to 4-0 in the fourth inning on a RBI triple. The River Cats chipped away at the Comets' lead with three runs in the fifth inning, bringing in runs on a RBI groundout, sacrifice fly and RBI double by Bryce Eldridge.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Oklahoma City native Andrew Heaney makes his first appearance of the season with the Comets after signing a minor league contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers Sept. 1...The lefty was designated for assignment by the Pittsburgh Pirates Aug. 26 and released Aug. 29 after making 26 appearances (23 starts) with the Pirates this season, going 5-10 with a 5.38 ERA over 120.1 IP with 39 walks against 84 strikeouts...Heaney last pitched Aug. 25 in relief at St. Louis, allowing five runs on five hits over two-thirds of an inning with one strikeout...Heaney is in his second stint with the Dodgers organization and is with Oklahoma City for the first time since June 2022 when he made two rehab appearances...He spent the previous two seasons with the Texas Rangers, leading the staff in starts in 2024 (31) and leading the staff in strikeouts in 2023 (159)...In 2022, he made 16 appearances with the Dodgers (14 starts), posting a 3.10 ERA and 4-4 record...He has also appeared with the New York Yankees (2021), Los Angeles Angels (2015-21) and Miami Marlins (2014) when he made his ML debut June 19, 2014 against the New York Mets...Heaney pitched three years at Oklahoma State University where he was named Big 12 Conference Pitcher of the Year and a DI First-Team All-American in 2012 after leading the NCAA with 140 strikeouts (118.1 IP)...Heaney is a 2009 graduate of Putnam City High School and was selected by Miami ninth overall in the 2012 MLB Draft.

Against the River Cats: 2025: 9-7 2024: 4-8 All-time: 73-70 At OKC: 33-37

The Comets and River Cats play their fourth and final series this season and second at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...The teams most recently met for a three-game series in Sacramento July 18-20, which the Comets swept...Oklahoma City won a series between the teams June 24-29 at Sutter Health Park, 4-2, after the River Cats won the first series between the teams May 20-25 in OKC, 4-2, for the Comets' first series loss of 2025...Through the first 15 meetings, Esteury Ruiz paced OKC with 17 hits and scored 14 runs while Ryan Ward racked up 17 RBI and four home runs...The teams are scheduled to play a total of 21 games against one another in 2025 - their most ever in a single season since they started playing in 2000 and the most OKC plays against an opponent this season...Sacramento won the 2024 series between the teams, 8-4. The River Cats outscored OKC, 55-35, and outhit OKC, 112-88...Since OKC became affiliated with the Los Angeles Dodgers and the River Cats with the San Francisco Giants in 2015, OKC has a 41-34 advantage in the Triple-A version of the Dodgers-Giants rivalry...Sacramento is currently in second place in the second-half PCL standings, trailing first-place Tacoma by 4.0 games.

The Struggle is Real: The Comets opened a third straight series with a loss last night, falling to 1-6 in the last seven games, 2-7 in the last nine games and 3-10 in the last 13 games, 4-12 in the last 16 games and 5-13 in the last 18 games...The Comets are 31-33 in the second half, and after starting the half 10-4, OKC is 21-29 since and is 0-3-3 in the last six series...The Comets have fallen into third place in the overall PCL standings at 77-62 after they had held at least a share of first place every day from July 20-Sept. 3. After tying their season high at 25 games above .500 (63-38) following a win in Reno July 26, the Comets are 14-24 since...Today the Comets look to avoid starting a series 0-2 for a third straight series and for the fifth time in the last seven series.

Late Show: The Comets suffered their seventh loss of the season when leading after eight innings last night and were charged with their 39th blown save of the year - the most blown saves by any team at any level of the Minors during the MLBAM stat-tracking era (since 2005). It was also the 12th time this season an opponent either tied or took the lead when entering its final at-bat trailing...Between 2021-24, OKC had a total of six losses combined when leading after eight innings...Last night marked the third time in the last five games an opponent scored three or more runs in its final at-bat to either break a tie or come back and defeat the Comets.

Running with Ruiz: Esteury Ruiz recorded his 57th stolen base of the season with Oklahoma City to set a new single-season OKC Bricktown-era record (since 1998). With the stolen base, he surpassed Freddy Guzman's 56 stolen bases in 2007. Ruiz leads the PCL with 58 stolen bases, including one with Las Vegas at the start of the season. He has the most steals in the league since Fresno's Tyler Graham had 60 in 2011...Ruiz went 4-for-5 with a triple, RBI and run scored Tuesday, marking the sixth game of his career with four or more hits and the first since June 9, 2022 with El Paso at Albuquerque...Ruiz has reached base in 35 of his last 36 games with OKC and his .415 OBP ranks second in the league.

On Strike: Oklahoma City's pitching staff racked up a season-high 18 strikeouts in Tuesday's loss for the most strikeouts in a game for an OKC team since a 3-2 loss in Tacoma Aug. 13, 2023 when OKC also had 18 strikeouts. Between the seventh and ninth innings, Comets pitchers struck out seven straight River Cats batters...Last night was the fifth time in the last six games the Comets' pitching staff finished with double-digit strikeouts (72 K). OKC's 1,303 K's this season are second-most in the PCL.

Home Repairs Needed: The Comets fell to 35-35 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark with last night's loss and have a 7-16 record in their last 23 home games. Oklahoma City is 11-17 at home during the second half of the season after posting a 24-18 record in the first half. Their 11 home wins during the second half are second-fewest in the league (Reno, 9-25)...The Comets are 0-3-1 over the last four home series and last won a home series - a three-game set - July 4-6 against Las Vegas, 2-1. OKC last won a six-game home series June 17-22 against Round Rock, 5-1...Oklahoma City's 63 home runs at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark are tied for the fewest by a PCL team at home this season, while OKC's .257 AVG, 382 runs (5.5 rpg) and 589 hits are all fourth-lowest by a PCL team at home this season...During the team's current 7-16 stretch at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, the pitching staff has allowed 154 runs (6.7 rpg), with at least six runs in 15 of the 23 games. Opponents have tallied at least one inning of three-plus runs in 18 of the 23 games (23 total).

Rehab Clinic: Roki Sasaki and Kyle Hurt continued their Major League Rehab Assignments Tuesday...Sasaki started and allowed three runs on three hits with four walks and eight strikeouts over 4.2 innings. He pitched four scoreless innings and retired 12 of the first 15 batters he faced before allowing three runs in the fifth inning. He faced 22 batters and threw 90 pitches (52 strikes). He has made five appearances with OKC during his rehab assignment and his eight strikeouts Tuesday set a season-high while his 90 pitches were his most in a game since May 3 with the Los Angeles Dodgers at Atlanta when he threw a season-high 98 pitches...Hurt tossed 1.2 scoreless innings of relief, allowing one hit and one walk with three strikeouts. He faced seven batters and threw 36 pitches (20 strikes) and was credited with a hold.

Around the Horn: Alex Freeland went 2-for-4 yesterday and has hit safely in each of his first three games back with OKC after being optioned by the Los Angeles Dodgers, going 4-for-11 with two walks, a home run and two RBI...Since Aug. 29, the Comets are batting a league-low .186 (59x318) with a league-low 59 hits. The Comets' 37 runs scored since Aug. 29 are second-fewest in the league behind Sacramento's 33 runs over the nine games. OKC went 0-for-5 with RISP last night and is now 2-for-25 over the last five games...Austin Gauthier was held 0-for-4 last night as his season-high 17-game on-base streak came to an end. He leads the PCL with 85 walks this season and his .405 OBP ranks fourth in the league...Luken Baker homered yesterday and has now hit safely in 20 of his 23 games with OKC, slashing .321/.440/.543.







Pacific Coast League Stories from September 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.