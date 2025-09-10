Express Walk-Off Space Cowboys 4-3 in Series Opener

Justin Foscue Delivers Game-Winning Hit for Round Rock in 10th Inning Over Sugar Land

GAME 137 | HOME GAME 67 | TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 9, 2025

ROUND ROCK, Tex. - Dell Diamond (10 INNINGS) R H E

SUGAR LAND SPACE COWBOYS (30-31 | 69-67) 3 6 1

ROUND ROCK EXPRESS (35-27 | 69-68) 4 6 1

WP: RHP José Ruiz (1-0, 2.50) FIRST PITCH: 7:06 p.m. CT ATTENDANCE: 4,083

LP: RHP Matthew Bowman (0-1, 4.50) GAME TIME: 3:11

SV: -- TEMPERATURE: 87 degrees, Clear.

HOME RUNS: NO. INN. ON OUT COUNT DISTANCE/EXIT VELO. LOCATION

Shay Whitcomb 23 2 0 0 1-0 394 feet/105.8 MPH Left Field Berm

Omar Narváez 3 5 0 1 1-2 329 feet/93.5 MPH Left Field Berm

HOW IT HAPPENED:

Sugar Land 3B Shay Whitcomb led off the second inning with his 23rd home run of the season. Whitcomb's solo homer put the Space Cowboys ahead 1-0.

In the top of the fifth, Sugar Land CF Jacob Melton led off with a single, stole second and advanced to third on a throwing error. DH Zach Cole sent Melton home with a base hit to right, extending their lead to 2-0.

Round Rock got on the board in the bottom of the frame on a C Omar Narváez solo home run, cutting the deficit to one.

The Space Cowboys scratched another run across in the top half of the eighth. Whitcomb and LF Chas McCormick drew walks to start the inning. Whitcomb advanced to third on a 2B Brice Matthews flyout. With runners on the corners, a successful double steal allowed Whitcomb to score and Sugar Land took a 3-1 advantage.

In the bottom of the eighth, Round Rock LF Aaron Zavala got aboard with a leadoff walk. With two down, Zavala came around to score on CF Billy McKinney's single and the Express trailed 3-2 after eight complete.

Round Rock 1B Abimelec Ortiz drew a walk to start the ninth. RF Trevor Hauver followed with a single and Ortiz advanced to third. 3B Alan Trejo then tied the game with his sacrifice fly to left, sending it to extra innings.

Express RHP José Ruiz came in to pitch the 10th. Ruiz retired the side in order via a strikeout and two ground balls.

Round Rock SS Richie Martin started the bottom of the 10th on second base and CF Billy McKinney drew a walk. 1B Justin Foscue then delivered the E-Train's 11th walk-off of the season with his single into right-center. Martin scored from second for a 4-3 victory in the series opener.

E-TRAIN EXCERPTS:

RUIZ ROCKS IT: Round Rock RHP José Ruiz earned his first win with the E-Train after throwing a scoreless 10th inning on Tuesday night. Ruiz struck out a batter and induced two groundball outs in his 16th appearance with Round Rock. He has allowed just two runs and two walks while striking out 17 batters in his last 14 outings for a 1.10 ERA (2 ER/16.1 IP) since July 30.

NOTE: The Express won their league-leading 10th extra-inning game on Tuesday night. Round Rock leads the Pacific Coast League in runs (26) and hits (22) in extra innings. INF Justin Foscue holds the league's most plate appearances (12) while batting .300 with three RBI.

NEXT GAME: Wednesday, September 10 vs. Sugar Land FIRST PITCH: 7:05 p.m. CT BALLPARK: Dell Diamond

