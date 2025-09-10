Halloween Town Returns to Constellation Field on Thursday, October 30

SUGAR LAND, TX - A staple every October, Halloween Town returns to Constellation Field coming up on Thursday, October 30 from 5 pm to 9 pm.

Halloween Town in 2025 is once again filled with activities for the entire family, including apple bobbing, oversized games, inflatables and bingo throughout the night. All kids in attendance will receive candy and the Texas-sized video board in center field will begin playing'Scooby Doo,' starting at 7 pm presented by Dunkin' Donuts.

All attendees are encouraged to come in their best costumes for both a Kids and Adults Costume Contest presented by Amaro Law Firm that begins at 6 pm. Four-legged friends are welcome to dress up as there will be a Pet Costume Contest presented by Hollywood Feed as well. The night will also include character appearances from 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm along with an appearance from the Space Cowboys mascot, Orion.

Tickets for Halloween Town are $7 for general admission and kids three and under receive free admission. Parking is free for Halloween Town and there will be special Halloween-themed food and drink available for purchase throughout the evening at Constellation Field.







