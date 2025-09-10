Anderson Deals Seven Strong, Bees Take Opener Over Tacoma

SOUTH JORDAN, UT. - The Salt Lake Bees held the Tacoma Rainiers to one run behind Shaun Anderson's sixth quality start of the season as a three-run fourth inning propelled Salt Lake to a 6-1 victory in the series opener on Tuesday night.

Salt Lake Bees 6, Tacoma Rainiers 1

WP: Shaun Anderson (4 - 7)

LP: Blas Castaño (8 - 5)

Game Summary

Tacoma threatened early, putting two runners aboard in each of the first two innings, but Anderson pitched his way out of trouble to keep the Rainiers off the board.

Salt Lake struck first in the second inning when Carter Kieboom singled and later came around to score after a Niko Kavadas hit and an error allowed Brandon Drury to reach, giving the Bees a 1-0 lead.

The Bees broke things open in the fourth after a Denzer Guzman walk and a Kavadas single before Drury singled to right to score Guzman. With two on and two outs, Tucker Flint ripped a base hit to right-center that brought home both Kavadas and Drury, stretching the lead to 4-0.

Tacoma's only run came in the fifth when Victor Labrada tripled to the gap to lead off the inning and scored on a sacrifice fly from Samad Taylor. Anderson settled back in, finishing seven innings while limiting the Rainiers to just one run on seven hits with a walk and two strikeouts.

Salt Lake padded its cushion in the middle innings. In the sixth, Guzman walked, stole second, and scored on a Wallach single. An inning later, Nelson Rada doubled to left, advanced to third, and crossed the plate on a wild pitch to make it 6-1.

Jared Southard and Chase Silseth shut down the final two innings keeping the Rainiers at one run as the Bees took the opener 6-1 on Tuesday night.

Game Notes

Salt Lake moved to .500 (32-32) in the second-half standings with the win, holding Tacoma to just one run. It marked the 13th time this season the Bees have limited an opponent to one run or fewer, a scenario in which they are a perfect 13-0.

The Bees went 3-for-12 with runners in scoring position and stranded only four, while holding Tacoma hitless (0-for-8) in the same situations. Despite being outhit 9-7, Salt Lake improved to 22-58 in games when collecting fewer hits than their opponent.

Shaun Anderson delivered his sixth quality start of the season, tying Dakota Hudson for the team's second-most behind Victor Mederos, who leads with seven. It also marked Salt Lake's league-leading 32nd quality start of 2025, with Durham and Sacramento next closest at 29.

Shaun Anderson earned his fourth win of the season and his first since August 6 against Las Vegas after four straight no-decisions. He worked seven innings of one-run ball, his longest outing since July 31 in Oklahoma City, allowing only one run, his fewest runs in a start of at least five innings since May 2 against Albuquerque.

Niko Kavadas recorded the Bees only two-hit night, going 2-for-4 with a run scored. It marked his 20th multi-hit game of the season, joining Chad Stevens, Yolmer Sanchez and Carter Kieboom with 20 or more. Kavadas has now hit safely and scored in four straight games and in 11 of his last 12, batting .286 with 12 runs and 10 RBI over that span.

Carter Kieboom went 1-for-3 with a run scored and has now hit safely in 20 of his last 21 games dating back to August 13, batting .407 with 33 hits -- the fifth-most in the league during that span. He is one of 17 players in the Pacific Coast League with at least 110 hits this season, and his .316 average ties Tyler Locklear for the fifth-best mark among that group.

Tucker Flint went 1-for-2 with two RBI, extending his hitting streak to seven games and his RBI streak to three. The streak matches his Triple-A career high set May 23-30, and he's batting .412 since it began on August 30 with a home run, triple, double, seven RBI, five runs, three steals and a 1.265 OPS -- the fourth-best in the league during that span (min. 15 at-bats).

Chad Wallach went 1-for-3 with an RBI, marking his third straight game with a hit and an RBI. Off to a strong start in September, he is batting .545 through three games with a home run, four RBI and three runs scored.

Chase Silseth continued his dominance out of the bullpen with a scoreless ninth, despite allowing two hits -- his most since July 27. He has now gone 11 straight outings without surrendering an earned run, posting a 0.00 ERA over 10.2 innings in that span. Silseth is one of only two Triple-A pitchers with at least 10 appearances since July 27 to maintain a 0.00 ERA, joining teammate Sam Bachman.

Up Next

Salt Lake will look to build on the win Wednesday night in game two of the series at The Ballpark at America First Square, with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. MST.







