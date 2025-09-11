Campusano Extends Hitting Streak in Wednesday Loss

Published on September 10, 2025 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

The Albuquerque Isotopes collected 27 hits in their 21-10 win over the El Paso Chihuahuas Wednesday afternoon at Southwest University Park. The 27 hits were the most by a Pacific Coast League team this season and the 21 runs were the most allowed by El Paso this year.

Chihuahuas catcher Luis Campusano went 2-for-5 with an RBI and a walk to move his career-high hitting streak to 24 games and his on-base streak to 36 games. Campusano's hitting streak is the longest by a Chihuahuas player this season and his on-base streak is the longest by any Triple-A player this year. Right fielder Yonathan Perlaza went 2-for-2 with a double, two RBIs and three walks. The double was his 46th of the season, which leads all of professional baseball. Perlaza has 104 RBIs this season, which is one shy of tying Hunter Renfroe's team record set in 2016.

First baseman Marcos Castañon went 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI and has RBIs in five straight games. The Isotopes scored in every inning Wednesday. The teams combined for 44 hits, which is the most ever in a Chihuahuas game. The teams have split the first two games of the series.

Team Records: Albuquerque (58-81, 27-38), El Paso (74-65, 36-28)

Next Game: Thursday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Albuquerque RHP Andrew Quezada (2-9, 6.85) vs. El Paso RHP Victor Lizarraga (0-0, -.--). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.







