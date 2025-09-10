Rainiers Out-Hit Bees But Fall 6-1 in Series Opener

SOUTH JORDAN, UT - The Tacoma Rainiers (79/59-41/22) fell 6-1 to the Salt Lake Bees (61-77-/31-33) in the series opener on Tuesday night at The Ballpark at America First Square. Despite the loss, Tacoma remains in first place in the second-half PCL standings, now 4.0 games ahead of Sacramento.

The Bees struck first in the second inning after being set down in order in the first inning by Blas Castano. Carter Kieboom led off with a single followed by a one-out single from Niko Kavadas to put runners on the corners. Brandon Drury reached on an error issued to Miles Mastrobuoni that also allowed the runner in Kieboom to score to give the Bees the 1-0 lead.

Salt Lake continued the scoring in the bottom of the fourth inning, bringing in three runs to score. Denzer Guzman reached on a one-out walk followed by a single from Kavadas to put runners at first and second. Brandon Drury dropped a single into shallow right to bring in Guzman and double a 2-0 lead. Tucker Flint came to the plate and singled to drive in both Kavadas and Drury to put the Bees up 4-0.

Tacoma got on the board in the top of the fifth inning to cut into the deficit. Victor Labrada tripled (3) to leadoff the inning before being brought in on a sacrifice fly to right field from Samad Taylor. The Rainiers got on the board but continued to trail, 4-1.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, the Bees tacked on another run. Guzman led off the inning with a walk facing Gregory Santos for his second appearance on Major League Rehab. After a groundout of Kavadas, Drury reached on a walk. Chad Wallach drove in Guzman with a single before being tagged out at second trying to stretch a double. Santos finished off the inning with a strikeout but the Bees continued to lead, 5-1.

Salt Lake padded the lead in the bottom of the seventh inning, bringing in one final run. Nelson Rada led off the frame with a double then advanced to third on a groundout. With Kieboom at the plate, Rada scored on a wild pitch to extend the advantage, 6-1. Tacoma threatened in the ninth inning with a pair of two-out single from Spencer Packard and Blake Hunt but the score stood and Tacoma fell 6-1 in the series opener.

POSTGAME NOTES:

Troy Taylor struck out the side on his 24th birthday on Tuesday...Taylor is the fourth Rainier to pitch on their birthday this season (also: Shintatro Fujinami on April 12, Daniel Bard on June 25 and Jesse Hahn on July 30) and the third to pitch a scoreless inning...Taylor is the first Triple-A reliever this season, and just the third since 2005, to strike out the side in their only inning of relief on their birthday

The Rainiers struck out just three times on Tuesday, their 11th game this season with three-or-fewer strikeouts...the Rainiers are now 7-4 this season in games they record three-or-fewer strikeouts

Tacoma has been held to one run in each of their last two games, just the second time this season the Rainiers have been held to one run in consecutive games (also: April 8-9 against Sacramento)







