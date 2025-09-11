Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - at Salt Lake

TODAY'S GAME - 9/10 at Salt Lake

FIRST PITCH - 6:05 PM (PT) at The Ballpark at America First Square - South Jordan, UT

PITCHING MATCHUP - Tacoma RHP Michael Mariot (3-2, 5.79) vs. Salt Lake RHP Dakota Hudson (6-7, 7.14)

BROADCAST - TV: Bally Live App/MiLB.TV RADIO - KIXI 880

Today's game notes and starting lineups are attached.

THE RAINIERS: Dropped their series opener to Salt Lake, taking a 6-1 loss on Tuesday...the Rainiers stranded runners in scoring position in the first, second and third innings...the Bees opened up a 4-0 lead after four innings, scoring three runs in the fourth...Tacoma got on the board in the top of the fifth inning as Victor Labrada led off the inning with a triple and scored on a sacrifice fly from Samad Taylor...the Bees tacked on runs in the sixth and seventh innings, while Tacoma had just three baserunners over the final four innings...the loss was just Tacoma's 10th of the season when out-hitting their opponent and just their second to Salt Lake in 13 games against the Bees this season.

TAYLOR-MADE BIRTHDAY: Troy Taylor struck out the side on his 24th birthday on Tuesday...Taylor is the fourth Rainier to pitch on their birthday this season (also: Shintaro Fujinami on April 12, Daniel Bard on June 25 and Jesse Hahn on July 30) and the third to pitch a scoreless inning...Taylor is the first Triple-A reliever this season, and just the third since 2005, to strike out the side in their only inning of relief on their birthday...Taylor is one of 10 Triple-A pitchers this season to retire every batter they faced...the four Rainiers to pitch on their birthday this season is tied for the most birthday appearances by Rainier pitchers since 2005, matching the four in 2021 and tied for the sixth-most by a Triple-A team since 2005.

LABRADA LOCKED IN: Over his last 11 games, OF Victor Labrada has hit .333 (10x30) with four doubles and two triples, driving in two runs while scoring eight...he has tallied an extra-base hit in each of his last three games (two doubles and one triple)...it's Labrada's third three-game streak with an extra base hit...Tyler Locklear is the only Rainier this season to record four such streaks this season...Dominic Canzone (8G), Samad Taylor (5G, 4G) and Austin Shenton (4G) are the only Rainiers to record a streak of at least four games with an extra-base hit this season.

RHYLAN IN THE RECORD BOOK: OF Rhylan Thomas logged another pair of hits on Tuesday, giving him 163 on the season, the most in the PCL...Thomas' 163 hits are good for the 10th-most in a single season in franchise history...Thomas is just the second Rainier since the 2000 season to climb into the franchise's top-10 in single season hits, the other being Jeremy Reed, who tallied 169 hits in 2007...the Rainiers' single-season record is 210, accomplished by Jesus Alou in 1963...as Thomas climbs the leaderboard, next up on the list are Luis Polonia (1986) and Webster Garrison (1993), who rank eighth in franchise history with 164 hits.

MAGIC NUMBERS: As the penultimate week of the regular season begins this week, the Rainiers' magic number to clinch the PCL Second Half title is seven...the Rainiers hold a 4.0 game lead over Sacramento and 4.5 on El Paso...should both Sacramento and El Paso win all of their remaining games, they would each finish with 48 wins...should the Rainiers reach 48 wins in the Second Half, they would have a head-to-head tiebreaker over El Paso (10-5) and would have the tiebreaker over Sacramento by way of having the better record over the final 21 games of the regular season at 14-7, while Sacramento would be 13-8, should they win out.

LOVE TO LEAD OFF: The Rainiers have had two of the top leadoff hitters in the PCL, with Samad Taylor (1st - 54) and Rhylan Thomas (3rd - 35) among the best in the league at leading off an inning with a hit, but it has been a team effort...the Rainiers lead all of Triple-A when leading off an inning with: a .296 batting average, 315 hits, a .387 on-base percentage and an .877 OPS, ranking second with a .490 slugging percentage and 521 total bases...Leody Taveras' leadoff home run in the second inning on Friday was the Rainiers 41st home run to lead off an inning this season, good for the fifth-most in Triple-A.

LÓPEZ SETS THE TABLE: By collecting another hit from the nine-spot on Sunday, UTL Jack López now has 66 hits from the ninth spot in the order, the most among PCL hitters and tied for the third-most among all minor league hitters...his 36 RBI out of the ninth spot in the order are the third most among all minor league hitters...López's 36 RBI from the nine-spot are the second-most by a Rainier since 2005, trailing only the 41 tallied by Oswaldo Navarro in 2007...López's 66 hits from the nine-spot are the fifth-most by a Rainier since 2005 and the fifth-most in a single season in that time.

TAYLOR ON TRACK FOR THE RECORD: Entering today's game, Samad Taylor has 90 career steals with Tacoma, the second-most in franchise history...he trails only the 92 stolen bases by Dell Alston, who played for Tacoma from 1978-80...since making his Triple-A debut in 2022, his 156 steals are the most in Triple-A, four ahead of Forrest Wall's 153...since his professional debut in 2016, Taylor's 269 career steals are the second-most in the minor leagues, trailing only the 312 by Esteury Ruiz...Cade Marlowe is also in the hunt for the record, as he has 88 career steals with Tacoma, four shy of the record.

MARINERS UPDATE: The Mariners picked up another win over the Cardinals, taking a 5-3 victory...Randy Arozarena clubbed a three-run home run in the third inning, driving in four on the night, while Josh Naylor went 3-for-4 with a home run...the Mariners' bullpen fired 5.0 innings of shutout relief in the victory.







