Hoese, Comets Win Matinee

Published on September 10, 2025 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







Kody Hoese homered and drove in three runs, Jose Ramos collected three hits and the Oklahoma City Comets hit four triples in a 5-1 win against the Sacramento River Cats Wednesday afternoon at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Comets (32-33/ 78-62) scored three runs in the second inning and built a 5-0 lead through four innings. Hoese lined a two-run double to the wall in center field to put the Comets in front, 2-0, in the second inning. Later in the inning, Esteury Ruiz connected on a fly ball to center field for a RBI triple that brought in Hoese for a 3-0 OKC advantage. Hoese hit his seventh home run of the season out to the Comets' bullpen in left-center field in the fourth inning for a 4-0 lead. Ruiz knocked his second triple of the game later in the inning and went on to score on a balk for a 5-0 edge. Oklahoma City pitchers tossed eight scoreless innings and racked up 17 strikeouts before Bryce Eldridge hit a RBI single for the River Cats (37-28/73-67) in the ninth inning.

Of Note:

-The Comets evened their final home series of the season, 1-1, against the River Cats as OKC picked up its second win in the last three games following a stretch of five straight losses.

-Five of Oklahoma City's eight hits in the game went for extra bases as the Comets hit four triples. Wednesday marked OKC's first game with four triples since Aug. 23, 2014 against El Paso. Oklahoma City is also the first team in the PCL this season with four triples and only the second PCL to hit four triples in a game during the last four seasons.

-Esteury Ruiz went 2-for-4 with two triples, a RBI and scored a run. Over the first two games of the series, Ruiz is 6-for-9 with three triples and two RBI...Wednesday was his first game with two triples since the 2018 season when he hit two triples with Single-A Fort Wayne May 5 against Wisconsin. He is the first OKC player with two triples in a game since James Outman hit two triples Aug. 26, 2022 when he hit for the cycle against El Paso.

-Jose Ramos finished with a game-high three hits, going 3-for-4 with a triple and run scored. He has hit safely in three straight games, going 6-for-13 with a home run, two triples and two RBI.

-Kody Hoese drove in a game-high three runs, going 2-for-4 with a double and home run and also scored two runs. He hit his seventh home run of the season and also his third homer in the last 11 games.

-Comets pitchers combined for 17 strikeouts in the game as Oklahoma City has recorded a total of 35 strikeouts through the first two games of the series against Sacramento, including a season-high 18 K's Tuesday.

-Pitcher Andrew Heaney started and made his first appearance with the Comets of the season, recording eight strikeouts over three innings of work and allowing one hit while retiring nine of the 10 batters he faced. Heaney, an OKC native, is in his second stint with the Los Angeles Dodgers after signing a minor league contract with the Dodgers Sept. 1...Ben Casparius, in his first game with OKC after being optioned by the Dodgers, was credited with the win, retiring all five batters he faced with three strikeouts. Ronan Kopp added five K's and Logan Boyer recorded another strikeout for the Comets.

-The Comets improved to 21-9 in day games this season.

- Oklahoma City is taking the field all week as Cielo Azul de Oklahoma City. Cielo Azul translates to "Blue Sky" and since 2018, Oklahoma City has participated in MiLB's Copa de la Diversión, or Fun Cup, which aims to celebrate each participating community's Hispanic and Latino fans, create a culturally relevant gameday experience and develop special alternative team identities.

Next Up: The Comets continue their series against the River Cats at 7:05 p.m. Thursday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. To purchase tickets, visit okccomets.com or call (405) 218-2182. Live radio coverage of each Comets game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.







