Chihuahuas Win Second Straight Game Tuesday
Published on September 10, 2025 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)
El Paso Chihuahuas News Release
The El Paso Chihuahuas started their final homestand of the 2025 season with a 15-7 win over the Albuquerque Isotopes Tuesday night. It was the Chihuahuas' second consecutive win.
Chihuahuas third baseman Marcos Castañon went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run and two walks. It was Castañon's third homer in his last four games and he has multiple RBIs in each of his last four games. Right fielder Yonathan Perlaza went 2-for-5 with his 102nd RBI of the season, which is three shy of Hunter Renfroe's single-season team record set in 2016. Shortstop Francisco Acuna hit a two-run double in the second inning in his first Chihuahuas at-bat on the day he was transferred from Double-A San Antonio.
El Paso starter Jackson Wolf struck out eight batters in four innings, which was one strikeout shy of his season high. Albuquerque manager Pedro Lopez was ejected in the bottom of the seventh for arguing a hit by pitch call.
Team Records: Albuquerque (57-81, 26-38), El Paso (74-64, 36-27)
Next Game: Wednesday at 12:05 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Albuquerque RHP Xzavion Curry (1-2, 8.75) vs. El Paso LHP Wes Benjamin (4-7, 6.03). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.
Pacific Coast League Stories from September 10, 2025
- Chihuahuas Win Second Straight Game Tuesday - El Paso Chihuahuas
- Albuquerque Falls to El Paso, 15-7 - Albuquerque Isotopes
- Aces Storm Back from Five-Run Deficit to Take Opener from Aviators - Reno Aces
- Fleury Spins Quality Start in Space Cowboys Extra-Innings Defeat - Sugar Land Space Cowboys
- Anderson Deals Seven Strong, Bees Take Opener Over Tacoma - Salt Lake Bees
- Rainiers Out-Hit Bees But Fall 6-1 in Series Opener - Tacoma Rainiers
- Express Walk-Off Space Cowboys 4-3 in Series Opener - Round Rock Express
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.