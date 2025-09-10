Chihuahuas Win Second Straight Game Tuesday

Published on September 10, 2025

El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







The El Paso Chihuahuas started their final homestand of the 2025 season with a 15-7 win over the Albuquerque Isotopes Tuesday night. It was the Chihuahuas' second consecutive win.

Chihuahuas third baseman Marcos Castañon went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run and two walks. It was Castañon's third homer in his last four games and he has multiple RBIs in each of his last four games. Right fielder Yonathan Perlaza went 2-for-5 with his 102nd RBI of the season, which is three shy of Hunter Renfroe's single-season team record set in 2016. Shortstop Francisco Acuna hit a two-run double in the second inning in his first Chihuahuas at-bat on the day he was transferred from Double-A San Antonio.

El Paso starter Jackson Wolf struck out eight batters in four innings, which was one strikeout shy of his season high. Albuquerque manager Pedro Lopez was ejected in the bottom of the seventh for arguing a hit by pitch call.

Team Records: Albuquerque (57-81, 26-38), El Paso (74-64, 36-27)

Next Game: Wednesday at 12:05 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Albuquerque RHP Xzavion Curry (1-2, 8.75) vs. El Paso LHP Wes Benjamin (4-7, 6.03). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.







