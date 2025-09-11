Round Rock Splits Doubleheader with Sugar Land on Wednesday

Published on September 10, 2025 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Round Rock Express News Release







Express Take Game 1, Space Cowboys Respond to Take Game 2

GAME 138 & 139 | HOME GAME 68 & 69 | WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 10, 2025

GAME 1 GAME 2

ROUND ROCK, Tex. - Dell Diamond R H E R H E

SUGAR LAND SPACE COWBOYS (30-32 | 69-68) 3 7 0 7 7 0

ROUND ROCK EXPRESS (36-27 | 70-68) 5 6 0 4 5 2

GAME 1

WP: RHP Dane Acker (4-1, 5.09) FIRST PITCH: 4:32 P.M.

LP: RHP Tyler Ivey (4-10, 5.88) GAME TIME: 2:18

SV: -- TEMPERATURE: 91 degrees, Clear

HOME RUNS: NO. INN. ON OUT COUNT DISTANCE/EXIT VELO. LOCATION

Justin Foscue 18 3 2 2 0-2 354 feet/97.0 MPH Kenedy Corona's Glove

Edwin Díaz 6 4 1 1 0-0 416 feet/105.1 MPH Left Field Berm

HOW IT HAPPENED - GAME 1:

In the bottom of the third, Round Rock 2B Alex De Goti drew a leadoff walk and CF Billy McKinney followed with a single. DH Justin Foscue then belted a three-run homer, giving the Express a 3-0 edge.

The next inning, Sugar Land 1B Jon Singleton led off with a double then 3B Edwin Díaz belted his eighth home run of the year and the Space Cowboys trailed, 3-2.

The Express drew three consecutive walks to load the bases in the bottom of the sixth. After a pitching change, LF Aaron Zavala drove in his first runs at the Triple-A level with a single into right-center. SS Alan Trejo and PR Richie Martin came around to score and Round Rock held a 5-2 lead heading to the final frame.

Sugar Land LF Kenedy Corona led off the seventh with a solo home run, but RHP Dane Acker struck out each of the next three batters as the Express took game one of the doubleheader, 5-3.

GAME 2

WP: RHP Rhett Kouba (4-3, 4.98) FIRST PITCH: 7:29 P.M.

LP: RHP Ben Anderson (1-4, 8.26) GAME TIME: 2:00

SV: -- TEMPERATURE: 88 degrees, Clear

HOME RUNS: NO. INN. ON OUT COUNT DISTANCE/EXIT VELO. LOCATION

Brice Matthews 14 1 3 1 0-0 390 feet/103.6 MPH Left Field Berm

Abimelec Ortiz 8 4 0 2 3-1 373 feet/104.1 MPH Left Field Berm

HOW IT HAPPENED - GAME 2:

The Space Cowboys jumped out to an early 4-0 lead with a grand slam off the bat of 2B Brice Matthews in the top of the first.

Sugar Land extended their lead to 6-0 in the third with an RBI double from CF Jacob Melton and an RBI single by 1B Jon Singleton.

In the bottom of the fourth, 1B Abimelec Ortiz put the E-Train on the board with a solo homer, cutting the deficit to five.

Ortiz drove in two more runs in the sixth with his double down the right field line. Two runners came home on the play and Round Rock trailed 6-3.

The Space Cowboys scratched another run across in the top of the seventh on Matthews' RBI single.

Trailing by four, Round Rock CF Aaron Zavala recorded his first home run at the Triple-A level with an inside-the-parker to center field. Zavala's home run would cap off the scoring as the Space Cowboys took game two by a score of 7-4.

E-TRAIN EXCERPTS:

WELCOME TO ROUND ROCK: Express OF Aaron Zavala recorded his first RBI and first home run at the Triple-A level in the doubleheader against the Space Cowboys. Zavala went 1-for-3 with two RBI in game one and 1-for-3 with an inside-the-park home run in game two.

ACKER ON IT: RHP Dane Acker earned his fourth win of the season after tossing 3.0 innings out of the bullpen in game one. The right-hander allowed two hits and a run without issuing a walk and striking out six batters. Since August 12, Acker has given up just two runs in his last nine outings, for a 1.26 ERA (2 ER/14.1 IP).

NEXT GAME: Thursday, September 11 vs. Sugar Land FIRST PITCH: 7:05 p.m. CT BALLPARK: Dell Diamond

For more information about the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Subscribe to the newsletter and keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and X!







Pacific Coast League Stories from September 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.