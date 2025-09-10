Fleury Spins Quality Start in Space Cowboys Extra-Innings Defeat

ROUND ROCK, TX - Despite a quality start from RHP Jose Fleury, the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (30-31, 69-67) were walked off 4-3 by the Round Rock Express (35-27, 69-68) in 10 innings on Tuesday night at Dell Diamond.

After being retired in order in the first, Sugar Land opened the scoring in the second thanks to a solo home to left by Shay Whitcomb, his 23 rd of the season, giving the Space Cowboys a 1-0 lead.

Sugar Land threatened to score again in the top of the third when Jacob Melton singled and stole second before back-to-back walks loaded the bases. However, RHP Trey Supak got a strikeout to leave the bases juiced.

On the bump for Sugar Land, Fleury started his night by retiring the first 11 hitters he faced before surrendering a single to Abimelec Ortiz with two outs in the fourth, but Fleury responded by striking out Trevor Hauver to throw a scoreless fourth.

Aggressive base running helped the Space Cowboys add to their lead in the top of the fifth. Melton collected his second hit of the night before swiping second and advancing to third on a throwing error. Reigning PCL Player of the Week Zach Cole banged a single to right, scoring Melton to give Sugar Land a 2-0 lead.

A one-out Omar Narváez solo homer in the fifth was the only run surrendered by Fleury, who sat down the final five batters he faced to polish off 6.0 innings of work. The 23-year-old faced two over the minimum in his quality start and fired a Triple-A best 6.0 innings with six strikeouts.

In the eighth, Whitcomb walked to begin the stanza and advanced to second on a wild pitch. Chas McCormick worked a free pass and Whitcomb tagged up to third on a flyout from Brice Matthews. With Jon Singleton batting, McCormick and Whitcomb executed a double steal, with Whitcomb swiping home to add to Sugar Land's lead, 3-1. McCormick then took off for third, collecting his second steal of the evening and seventh of the night for Sugar Land, the most in a single game in affiliated history.

After a scoreless seventh from RHP Tayler Scott (H, 2), RHP Jordan Weems (H, 2) had a run score in his inning of work but stranded the potential tying run at second. RHP Luis Contreras (BS, 2) had the first two batters reach against him and Alan Trejo knotted the contest with a sac fly, but a foul out from Richie Martin left the winning run at third and sent the contest to extras.

Cole started at second as the bonus runner, but was left stranded as RHP Jose Ruiz (W, 1-0) retired all three hitters in order, sending the game tied to the bottom of the tenth. Justin Foscue delivered a single for the Express with no outs, walking off Sugar Land, 4-3.

NOTABLE:

Sugar Land stole a franchise record seven bases on Tuesday night, with multiple steals from Brice Matthews, Jacob Melton and Chas McCormick and a single steal from Shay Whitcomb. Sugar Land's previous high for stolen bases in a game was six back on April 27, 2024 at Reno.

Shay Whitcomb's steal of home was the first steal of home for a Space Cowboys' player since David Hensley swiped home on June 14, 2024 with Oklahoma City.

With two steals on Tuesday night, Brice Matthews now has 35 stolen bases with Sugar Land in 2025. He is three steals shy of tying Pedro León's single-season franchise record of 38 stolen bases (2022).

Zach Cole extended his on-base streak to seven games, going 1-for-4 with an RBI and a walk. Cole has reached base multiple times in all seven games, going 9-for-25 (.360) with two doubles, a triple, two home runs, 11 RBI, three runs scored and seven walks.

Jose Fleury's 6.0 innings of one-run ball was his first quality start in Triple A and his fourth quality start of the season. It was the first time Fleury has pitched 6.0 or more innings since May 2 at San Antonio when he fired 6.0 one-run innings.

Tuesday night was the seventh walk-off loss for Sugar Land this year and the fifth in the second half. The Space Cowboys also have seven walk-off victories at Constellation Field this season.

Sugar Land continues their series against the Express on Wednesday with a scheduled doubleheader. RHP Tyler Ivey is slated to start Game One opposite RHP Cory Abbott for a 4:30 pm CT first pitch, with Game Two set to follow approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of Game One. Both games can be seen live on the Bally Sports Live App or MLB.TV and can be heard anywhere at SLSpaceCowboys.com.







