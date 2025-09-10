Albuquerque Falls to El Paso, 15-7

Published on September 10, 2025 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Albuquerque, NM - The Isotopes held a 2-0 lead in the top of the second but relented 15 runs over the next seven frames while the club left 13 on-base and went 1-for-11 with runners in scoring position in a 15-7 loss Tuesday night at Southwest University Park.

Topes Scope: - Albuquerque allowed 15-plus runs for the fourth time this year (last: 15 on July 18 vs. Reno). Additionally, it's the most runs allowed to El Paso since the Chihuahuas also plated 15 on May 7 2024, in El Paso. Sixth time over 19 games against El Paso this season the club has permitted double-digit runs.

-It also ends a 15-game streak without allowing double-digit runs (last: August 21 vs. Las Vegas, 11), tied for the longest such streak of the year (also: April 27-May 15).

-The Isotopes lost by eight-plus runs for the ninth time on the season (last: July 18 vs. Reno, 15-1) and third against El Paso (last: July 5 vs. El Paso, 12-3).

-Albuquerque has permitted 27 hits over their last two games.

-The Isotopes have left 28 on-base and gone 3-for-23 with runners in scoring position in their last two contests.

-Albuquerque's 81 losses on the year are the fifth-most in club history (82 losses tied for third-most, 2015 and 2023).

-The club has not won a series opener on the road since July 8 at Round Rock (6-5), a span of five road sets.

-Manager Pedro Lopez was ejected in the seventh inning arguing a hit-by-pitch, the club's second ejection of the season (other: Lopez, June 29 at Las Vegas). It was his sixth career ejection as Albuquerque's manager (two in 2023 and 2024).

-Sam Hilliard went 1-for-4 with his 15th homer of the year and a walk. It was his first dinger in 11 games (last: August 21 vs. Las Vegas). The homer also ended a three-game hitless skid (0-for-11).

-Blaine Crim went 2-for- 4 with an RBI and walk, extending his hit streak to eight games. During stretch, is slashing .355/.412/.452 with three doubles, and three RBI.

-Adael Amador finished 1-for-4 with a walk, pushing his on-base streak to 20 games. During streak, is slashing .321/.436/.487 with six doubles, two triples, one homer, 20 RBI and 15 walks. Is the seventh Isotope in 2025 to tally at least a 20-game on-base streak.

-Sean Bouchard went 2-for-3 with his ninth homer of the year, a double, two RBI and a walk. Was his first multi-hit game with Albuquerque since July 18 vs. Reno (22 games; 2-for-4).

-Aaron Schunk finished 3-for-3 with a double, an RBI and two walks. Was his second game with Albuquerque reaching base five times (also: August 1 vs. Sacramento, three hits and two walks).

On Deck: The Isotopes and Chihuahuas meet for game two of the series tomorrow at 12:05 pm from Southwest University Park. Albuquerque is slated to send Xzavion Curry to the hill while Wes Benjamin is expected to start for El Paso.







Pacific Coast League Stories from September 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.